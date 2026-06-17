LEAD Against Trafficking Launches Advocacy Campaign To Advance Anti-Trafficking Legislation

New civic engagement platform automates the call-your-legislator call-to-action (CTA) with peer-to-peer sharing for grassroots multiplication

Our goal is simple: give citizens an easy and effective way to tell their representatives that protecting children and combating trafficking must remain a legislative priority.” — Bryan Carr

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAD Against Trafficking today launched a nationwide grassroots advocacy campaign urging members of Congress to advance two bipartisan anti-trafficking measures currently awaiting consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives: H.R. 1144, the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, and H.R. 6998, the Renewed Hope Act of 2026.Headquartered in Ohio — a state that has emerged as a national leader in anti-trafficking awareness, enforcement, and legislative reform — LEAD is mobilizing citizens to help move critical federal protections closer to becoming law.The campaign is powered by VoicePetition.com , a civic engagement platform designed to modernize one of the most effective grassroots advocacy tactics in public policy: contacting elected officials directly. While advocacy organizations have long encouraged supporters to "call your representative," participation has historically been limited by the time, uncertainty, and discomfort associated with making live advocacy calls. VoicePetition.com removes those barriers by enabling constituents to verify their address, record their name as an audible signature, and deliver district-matched voice petitions directly to lawmakers — without scripts or live staff interactions."Every day these bills remain stalled is another day traffickers and online predators exploit vulnerabilities that Congress has the power to address," said Bryan Carr, Founder of LEAD Against Trafficking. "Our goal is simple: give citizens an easy and effective way to tell their representatives that protecting children and combating trafficking must remain a legislative priority."H.R. 1144 reauthorizes critical federal anti-trafficking programs and directs funding toward youth-focused prevention, educator training, student awareness, and enhanced services for at-risk youth. H.R. 6998 addresses the growing threat of online child exploitation by authorizing Homeland Security Investigations to rapidly deploy additional cyber investigators, forensic specialists, and victim recovery professionals focused on identifying and rescuing exploited children.Unlike traditional online petitions — often dismissed because signers may not be constituents of the targeted lawmaker — VoicePetition.com verifies participant addresses, matches advocates to their elected officials, and delivers advocacy messages to legislative offices as constituent phone calls. The approach combines the reach of digital engagement with the influence of direct constituent communication."Direct constituent communication has always been one of the most influential forces in public policy, but participation has been constrained by friction," Carr said. "VoicePetition.com allows citizens to engage in minutes while preserving the authenticity lawmakers expect from constituent outreach."Citizens can learn more and participate at www.leadagainsttrafficking.com/legislative-priorities ABOUT LEAD AGAINST TRAFFICKINGLEAD Against Trafficking (Legislative Engagement, Advocacy, and Defense Against Trafficking) is a national legislative advocacy organization dedicated to mobilizing citizens in support of policies that prevent human trafficking, protect vulnerable populations, strengthen victim services, and enhance law enforcement resources. LEAD's advocacy initiatives are powered by VoicePetition.com.Media Contact:Media Relations Team | LEAD Against Traffickingpress@leadagainsttrafficking.com | www.leadagainsttrafficking.com

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