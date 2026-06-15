Merchant Risk Council Announces CEO Retirement

Merchant Risk Council

Julie Fergerson to Retire from MRC After Six Years of Transformational Leadership

I am proud of what this team has built together—a stronger, more global, and more influential MRC” — Julie Fergerson, CEO & Co-Founder

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), the leading global trade association for payments and fraud professionals, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Julie Fergerson will be transitioning from her role by the end of 2026, following more than six years of distinguished service to the organization.

Under Fergerson’s leadership, MRC achieved record membership growth, expanded its event programming to a year-round engagement model, and strengthened its standing as a trusted voice with regulators and card networks worldwide. MRC is on track to close its strongest fiscal year in organizational history as it enters this next chapter.

“After six remarkable years, I’ve decided it is time to hand the reins to a new leader and begin my next chapter,” said Fergerson. “I am proud of what this team has built together—a stronger, more global, and more influential MRC. We are working closely with the Board on a thoughtful succession process, and I have complete confidence in the leadership team building what is next for MRC.”

“Julie has been an extraordinary steward of MRC,” said Sam Anson, Co-Chair of the MRC Global Board. “She has transformed the organization—doubling membership, expanding our global reach, and guiding us through some of the most challenging years in our industry. Her leadership and lasting impact will be felt for years to come. We are deeply grateful for all that she has built and are committed to honoring that legacy by finding the right leader to take MRC to the next level.” “

On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our deep appreciation for Julie’s dedication and vision,” said Lex Ledger, Co-Chair of the MRC Global Board. “MRC is a stronger, more resilient organization because of her leadership. We enter this search with tremendous optimism — and with the benefit of a stable, high-performing organization as our foundation.”

The MRC Global Board has formed a transition committee and is working closely with Fergerson to conduct a search for the organization’s next chief executive. Fergerson will continue to lead MRC with the Board’s full confidence throughout the transition period.

About the MRC

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)(6) global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 780+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. For more information visit MRC.

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