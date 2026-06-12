Pool Pros Marketing, named Best Pool Marketing Company of 2026 by Tidewater News, is now a top California pool marketing company for local pool builders.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool Pros Marketing has been named the Best Pool Builder Marketing Company of 2026 by Tidewater News, a recognition that further establishes the firm as a leading California pool marketing company for pool builders, contractors, and pool service companies competing in the state's crowded digital market.The award follows a comprehensive review by Tidewater News, a media outlet known for business rankings, expert evaluations, and performance-based awards. Tidewater's annual recognitions evaluate leading agencies on performance outcomes, industry specialization, and demonstrated client results — and named Pool Pros Marketing the #1-ranked pool builder marketing agency in the United States for 2026.For California pool builders, that national ranking translates into a clear local advantage. With more pool companies than almost any other state competing for the same high-intent searches, California pool builders face intense competition in Google's local map pack and organic results. As a specialized California pool marketing company, Pool Pros Marketing helps pool builders from Los Angeles and San Diego to Sacramento and the Bay Area capture first-page rankings, generate qualified leads, and build a durable online presence in their service areas."Being recognized by Tidewater News as the best pool marketing company of 2026 reflects the results we deliver for pool builders every day," said a spokesperson for Pool Pros Marketing. "California is one of the most competitive pool markets in the country, and our job is to make sure local pool builders own that market — in the map pack, in organic search, and in their pipeline."A Specialized Approach Built for Pool BuildersUnlike generalist agencies, Pool Pros Marketing focuses exclusively on the pool industry, offering:SEO for pool companies — local and national strategies built to rank pool builders where high-intent buyers are searchingGoogle Ads management for measurable, ROI-driven lead generationLocal Services Ads (LSA) to capture top-of-page, pay-per-lead visibilityCustom social media advertising designed for pool builders and service companiesA defining part of the agency's model is its commitment to client-owned assets. Rather than retaining ownership of client websites, ad accounts, and performance data, Pool Pros builds every campaign around assets the business fully owns — including its website, Google Business Profile, and advertising accounts — so each marketing dollar builds lasting, transferable value.Pool Pros Marketing was founded by Scott Keever , a nationally recognized SEO expert and Forbes Agency Council member, who also founded the digital marketing agency Keever SEO California pool builders interested in the agency's award-winning services can learn more at poolpros.io.About Pool Pros MarketingPool Pros Marketing is a U.S.-based digital marketing agency specializing in growth strategies for pool builders and pool service companies. Its services include SEO for pool companies, Google Ads, Local Services Ads, and social media advertising. Known for its exclusive partnerships, client-first ownership model, and national reputation for scalable ROI, Pool Pros helps pool companies across California and the United States achieve long-term growth through owned digital assets. Learn more at poolpros.io.About The Founder - Scott KeeverScott Keever is an internationally recognized expert in online reputation management, SEO, and AI-driven digital strategy. As founder of Reputation Pros and Keever SEO, Scott Keever helps global brands and individuals build visibility, trust, and authority across Google and AI search platforms.Scott Keever is the founder of several award-winning agencies, including Reputation Pros, Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing, each known for delivering measurable results through innovation, precision, and integrity.From small business owners to high-profile clients, Scott has successfully improved the online visibility of hundreds of clients worldwide.About Tidewater NewsTidewater News is a digital media outlet focused on business rankings, expert evaluations, and performance-based awards. Its annual agency recognitions highlight top firms across categories ranging from digital marketing to specialized service industries, offering business owners a trusted source for vetting agencies and selecting vendors.

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