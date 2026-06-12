RETSY Surpasses $1 Billion in 2026 Sales Volume by June 1, Outpacing 2025 Milestone

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Independent luxury brokerage reaches annual milestone two months earlier than last year; Surpasses $6.4 billion in sales during its first six years in business.

This milestone reflects the strength of our agents, the clarity of our vision, and the advantage of remaining independent in a market where many firms are choosing consolidation.” — Chris Morrison

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETSY , Arizona’s exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage, announced today that it surpassed $1 billion in 2026 sales volume as of June 1, marking the second consecutive year the firm has reached the milestone on an accelerated timeline. The company previously crossed $1 billion in annual sales on July 31, 2025, and has continued to gain momentum as an independently owned luxury brokerage in an increasingly consolidated industry.Founded in October of 2020, RETSY surpassed more than $5 billion in total sales volume during its first five years in business, cementing its position as one of Arizona’s fastest-growing luxury real estate brands. In 2025, the firm closed $1.589 billion in sales volume across 1,131 transactions, setting a high benchmark already outpaced by this year’s $1 billion achievement.“This milestone reflects the strength of our agents, the clarity of our vision, and the advantage of remaining independent in a market where many firms are choosing consolidation,” said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner of RETSY. “We’ve built RETSY to be nimble, highly collaborative, and deeply committed to quality. That has allowed us to scale without compromising the brand, culture, or level of service that define who we are.”RETSY’s continued growth has been driven by a focused strategy: attract experienced, high-performing agents, equip them with world-class marketing and technology, and maintain a culture that values entrepreneurship, collaboration, and elevated client service. That model has helped distinguish the firm at a time when many competitors are choosing consolidation, often sacrificing agility and identity in the process.RETSY’s momentum also reflects continued resilience in Arizona’s luxury housing market across Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and surrounding communities, where demand for premier properties remains strong. By pairing local market expertise with the global reach of Forbes Global Properties, RETSY has created a platform designed to serve elite agents and their discerning buyers and sellers at the highest level.“In today’s real estate landscape, independence is a competitive advantage,” Morrison added. “It gives us the flexibility to innovate quickly, preserve our culture, and provide a level of partnership that top agents and clients simply can’t get everywhere else.”About RETSYFounded in 2020, RETSY is Arizona's fastest-growing high-end brokerage, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of the state's most respected agents. As Arizona's exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage, RETSY delivers unmatched global exposure for premier properties, reaching millions of luxury buyers worldwide. Reaching over $1 billion in sales annually, each year at a faster pace, and over $7 billion in closed volume since its founding, RETSY pairs elite agents with advanced marketing, in-house support, and data-driven tools to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers across Arizona. Learn more at RETSY.com.About Forbes Global PropertiesForbes Global Properties is the exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, connecting buyers and sellers to the world's most exceptional homes through a curated network of leading local brokerages in prime property markets across the globe.

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