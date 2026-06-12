Investors invited to explore Portugal’s Golden Visa opportunities

Discussions are ongoing on potential changes to citizenship rules in Portugal

Investors can learn how Portugal’s Golden Visa provides European residency, international flexibility and long-term planning opportunities.

Investors must evaluate eligibility requirements, investment structures, application timelines and long-term planning implications.” — Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of Portugal Pathways

LISBON, PORTUGAL, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A webinar examining the role of Portugal’s Golden Visa programme in supporting international mobility will take place on June 16 at 4pm UK/Lisbon time.As investors seek greater flexibility and long-term diversification across jurisdictions, Portugal’s residency-by-investment scheme is increasingly being viewed as a practical route to establishing residency in Europe without relocating permanently.The Golden Visa allows investors to obtain residency in Portugal through qualifying investments while maintaining their existing lifestyle, business interests and primary residence elsewhere. For many, it is seen as a way to increase international mobility and access within Europe.The live webinar will feature a panel of experts, including Paul Stannard, founder and chairman of Portugal Pathways and the Portugal Investment Owners Club.He explains: “The appeal of Portugal extends beyond residency alone.“The country is widely recognised for its political stability, strong legal framework, attractive lifestyle and strategic position within the European Union.“Residency in Portugal also provides access to the Schengen Area, enabling easier travel throughout much of Europe.“However, understanding how the programme works in practice requires careful consideration. Investors must evaluate eligibility requirements, investment structures, application timelines and long-term planning implications.“Regulatory developments, immigration procedures and evolving nationality legislation can also play an important role in decision-making.”The expert-led session will cover how the Golden Visa framework operates, current legal and regulatory considerations, and the role of CMVM-regulated investment funds within a wider investment portfolio.It is aimed at investors seeking Portuguese residency without disrupting their current lifestyle, entrepreneurs with international business interests, globally mobile families planning for the future, and individuals exploring European residency options without permanent relocation.Attendees will also receive guidance on the application process, including eligibility requirements, investment selection, residency approvals and long-term planning. The webinar will address key milestones, common misconceptions and factors advisers consider when supporting international families.Joining the panel will be João Gonçalves, Partner at SBPS Legal, who advises international clients on residency-by-investment programmes, investment funds and strategic investments in Portugal.A live Q&A session will allow participants to put questions directly to professionals with first-hand experience of Portugal’s Golden Visa programme. Click here to register for the webinar.

Portugal Golden Visa Explained (2026 Guide): Process, Benefits & Eligibility

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