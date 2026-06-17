Dr. Shellie Hipsky Selected as Top Women’s Empowerment Expert of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Shellie Hipsky at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Shellie Hipsky , CEO of Inspiring Lives International and Executive Director of The Global Sisterhood 501(c)(3, as Top Women’s Empowerment Expert of the Year 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With decades of experience in education, leadership, and global empowerment, Dr. Hipsky has certainly proven herself as a dynamic, results-driven leader in her field. As CEO of Inspiring Lives International and Executive Director of The Global Sisterhood, she is committed to uplifting women and children worldwide through education, empowerment, and charitable outreach. Through her visionary leadership, she has transformed compassion into action, uniting women across the globe through storytelling, service, and shared purpose.In addition to her leadership roles, Dr. Hipsky serves as Editor-in-Chief of Inspiring Lives Magazine, where she amplifies the voices of purpose-driven professionals and change-makers. Her ability to inspire and connect individuals globally has positioned her as a powerful force in the empowerment space.Before embarking on her current career path, Dr. Hipskyearned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Duquesne University. She began her career as a special education teacher and later became a tenured professor, laying a strong foundation for her transition into international speaking, media, and leadership. Today, she is a highly sought-after keynote speaker and media host, recognized for her ability to motivate and inspire audiences worldwide.Dr. Hipsky’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, leadership development, global empowerment, public speaking, media and communications, nonprofit leadership, and women’s advocacy. Known for her passion, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to service, she continues to create meaningful impact across every initiative she leads.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Hipsky has received numerous awards and accolades for her outstanding leadership and global impact. In 2023, she was honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of volunteer service. That same year, she was named IAOTP’s Top Inspirational CEO and received the International Visionary Leadership Award at the International Business Excellence Awards. She has also been recognized as a Top Global Empowerment Coach, a Top 10 Unstoppable Woman Entrepreneur, and one of the Most Influential Women Business Leaders. Continuing her legacy of excellence, in December 2026, she will be honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as the Top Women’s Empowerment Expert of the Year and will be celebrated at their annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Hipsky is also an accomplished artist and performer. She has been recognized for her talents in singing, acting, and dance, and has used her artistic platform to support philanthropic initiatives. Her A Taste of Broadway galas have raised significant funds for organizations such as the National MS Society and the Homeless Children’s Education Fund. Additionally, she has modeled for various charitable and fashion events, further blending purpose with creativity.Dr. Hipsky is a bestselling author, known for her books Ball Gowns to Yoga Pants and Mom Magic Mompreneur, as well as the Common Threads trilogy, which highlights stories of resilience and empowerment. Her work has been featured on over 100 magazine covers, including Forbes, Elle, and Vogue Weekly, solidifying her global influence.Continuing her mission, Dr. Hipsky is currently working on an upcoming docuseries through The Global Sisterhood, filmed across Africa, Asia, and North America. The series highlights critical global issues such as domestic violence, human trafficking, access to clean water, and education inequality, while showcasing the impact of the organization’s charitable initiatives.Dr. Shellie Hipsky is expanding her global impact into film and television as a subject matter expert, actress, and Executive Producer on multiple high-profile projects. Her highly anticipated documentary, Step Forward in Sisterhood, is set to premiere internationally this fall, chronicling her extraordinary humanitarian work through the Global Sisterhood—from serving unhoused communities in Florida tent encampments to leading hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica and bringing hope to vulnerable populations through compassionate action. Dr. Hipsky will also appear as herself in Next Level CEO and Women in Power, further amplifying her message of leadership and empowerment to global audiences.In addition, she serves as Executive Producer on several upcoming Hollywood feature films, including The Enlightened Passenger—in which she also holds an acting role—and La Pandora’s Box. With a profound commitment to the arts and cinematic storytelling, Dr. Hipsky is harnessing the power of film as a transformative platform to inspire, elevate, and ignite social change worldwide.Looking back, Dr. Hipsky attributes her success to her passion for service, her dedication to empowering others, and her unwavering belief in the power of community. When she is not working, she continues to engage in philanthropic efforts and creative pursuits. Looking ahead, she remains committed to inspiring and transforming lives around the world through her leadership, storytelling, and global initiatives.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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