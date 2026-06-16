Merit2Hire Launches Free Career Intelligence Platform That Turns One Interview Into a Complete Career Toolkit

Merit2Hire Capability Analysis

New Candidate Portal helps job seekers demonstrate real skills, understand career readiness, identify gaps, and connect with opportunities.

Most professionals never receive meaningful insight into their capabilities, their growth opportunities, or how prepared they are for the roles they want.” — Nicolas Oggioni, Founder and CEO, Merit2Hire

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit2Hire today launched the Merit2Hire Candidate Portal, a free career intelligence platform that transforms a single structured interview into a complete, data-backed professional profile.Available now at www.merit2hire.com/candidates , the Candidate Portal gives professionals a self-directed way to demonstrate their capabilities, receive objective feedback, benchmark against target roles, and get discovered by employers — all without paying a dime.Unlike traditional job platforms that rely on resumes, keywords, and self-reported claims, Merit2Hire evaluates candidates on demonstrated capability through structured async interviews and explainable AI. The platform scores what candidates actually say — not how they look or present on camera.The Problem: Candidates Work in the DarkMost hiring technology is designed to help employers evaluate candidates. Almost none of it is designed to help candidates improve.The result: job seekers spend weeks applying and interviewing with no meaningful insight into their demonstrated strengths, their skill gaps, or how prepared they actually are for the roles they want. Merit2Hire Candidate was built to close that gap.How It WorksCandidates complete one structured asynchronous interview on their own schedule, from any device. Within minutes, they receive an objective capability analysis that is rubric-scored, explainable, anchored to real role requirements, and supported by evidence from their own responses.That single interview generates a complete career toolkit:• Objective Capability Analysis with evidence-backed scoring• Career Readiness Score benchmarked against target roles• AI-Generated Skills Map organized by competency area• Detailed Feedback Report with specific development guidance• AI-Enhanced Resume Recommendations• Target Role GAP Analysis showing exactly what's matched, partial, or missing• AI Role Recommendations matched to demonstrated capability• Job Board access with Direct Apply• Application Tracking• Global Talent Pool visibility — opt in to recruiter discovery• Privacy and Recruiter Sharing Controls“We believe candidates deserve more than a resume review and a generic application process. Most professionals never receive meaningful insight into their capabilities, their growth opportunities, or how prepared they are for the roles they want. We built Merit2Hire Candidate to change that.”— Nicolas Oggioni, Founder and CEO, Merit2HireIntroducing the Skills MapEvery completed interview generates a Skills Map — a versioned capability heatmap that organizes a candidate’s skills across competency areas and rates them from Emerging to Strong.Each Skills Map includes an AI-written professional summary, evidence-backed capability indicators, and recruiter-ready language candidates can export, download, or share directly. Candidates can compare Skills Maps across interviews over time to track measurable growth.Target Role Analysis and Career Readiness ScoreCandidates can benchmark themselves against specific roles they want to pursue. Each analysis shows what is matched, what is partial, what is missing, and which development areas are likely to have the greatest impact.The Career Readiness Score is a developmental benchmark — not a hiring score or recruiter ranking. It is designed to help candidates understand where they stand today and what to focus on next.Recruiter Discovery on Candidate TermsThe Candidate Portal includes access to Merit2Hire’s Global Talent Pool, where candidates can opt in to be discovered by recruiters based on proven capability rather than resume keywords. Candidates control their visibility, choose between open or approval-required access, and can revoke sharing at any time.Free — And Designed to Stay That WayThe free “Get Hired Faster” tier gives candidates everything they need to build a demonstrated skills profile and get discovered. No credit card required.For candidates actively targeting multiple roles, Candidate Plus is available for $6/month or $49/year, adding unlimited Target Role GAP Analyses, dedicated role-specific interviews, and full readiness progression tracking.To celebrate the launch, the first 1,000 candidates who complete an interview by July 16, 2026 will receive one month of Candidate Plus at no cost.“Hiring technology has historically been built for employers. Merit2Hire Candidate flips that entirely. When candidates can see where they stand — with real evidence, not guesswork — career growth becomes intentional. That’s the shift we’re making.”— Ken Herron, Chief Marketing Officer, Merit2HireAvailabilityMerit2Hire Candidate is available now at www.merit2hire.com /candidates. Create a free profile, complete a capability interview, generate a Skills Map, and benchmark yourself against your target role in minutes.Your merit. Your data. Your next role.

Merit2Hire Candidate Portal Overview

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