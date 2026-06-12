AudienceView Acquires Saffire to Extend Its Unified Event Commerce Platform to Fairs, Festivals and Attractions

This strategic acquisition expands AudienceView and Saffire’s product suites, helping live event organizations deliver the seamless experiences audiences expect

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AudienceView, the unified event commerce platform serving performing arts, athletics, higher education, and music organizations worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Saffire, a technology company purpose-built for the fair, festival, rodeo, and destination attraction market. This acquisition extends AudienceView's event commerce platform into new verticals, giving a broader range of live event organizations the tools to deliver more connected, meaningful experiences to their audiences.With more than 2,800 venues and over $3.5B+ in combined annual transaction volume, AudienceView and Saffire together represent one of the most significant forces in live event commerce. The acquisition reflects a belief that has guided AudienceView from the start: that organizations producing live experiences thrive when audiences, engagement, and operations work together, and that the right platform partner makes that possible.AudienceView brings together ticketing, marketing, payments, fundraising, CRM, operations, and intelligence to help live event organizations create connected digital experiences, build lasting audience relationships, and grow revenue across the entire event journey. Saffire gives fairs, festivals, and destination attractions the tools to bring their events to life online and on-site, combining marketing websites, integrated ticketing, cashless RFID commerce, and world class services so organizers can deliver a seamless, engaging experience."The live events industry deserves a platform that makes every part of the event journey work together, and that is what AudienceView is built to deliver," said Eric White, CEO of AudienceView. "Saffire has done something exceptional in the fair and festival market, and bringing their capabilities into AudienceView means we can extend that standard to more organizations, across more verticals, than ever before. More venues, more events, and more audiences experiencing what a truly connected event commerce platform makes possible.”While AudienceView and Saffire serve distinct and complementary markets, this combination unlocks a massive new cross-platform toolset for clients on both sides. AudienceView's clients gain access to Saffire's website solution and cashless RFID technology. Saffire's clients gain access to AudienceView’s payments and digital marketing capabilities."We built Saffire on a simple belief: that fairs, festivals, and attractions deserve technology made specifically for them. That belief has guided everything we've created together," said Aaron Pederson, President of Saffire. "Joining AudienceView lets us take it further than we ever could on our own—more capabilities for our clients, more reach for our platform, and more organizations across live events able to deliver the experiences that bring communities together. We couldn't be more excited about what's ahead."The future of live event experiences belongs to organizations that build lasting relationships, not just transactions. When ticketing, marketing, payments, on-site commerce, and operations work together seamlessly, organizations spend less time managing systems and more time growing audiences, deepening engagement, and creating experiences people want to return to again and again. That is what this combination is built to deliver.Statesman Corporate Finance, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Saffire.About AudienceView: AudienceView is a unified event commerce platform that connects audiences, operations, and engagement across the live event journey. With more than 200 employees globally and over 2,400 venues processing $3B+ in annual transaction volume, AudienceView serves performing arts organizations, athletics programs, higher education institutions, and live music venues with enterprise and mid-market ticketing solutions (Unlimited, Professional, Campus), integrated payments, digital marketing through Audience Republic, and consumer discovery through TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage. AudienceView is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and backed by Rubicon Technology Partners. Learn more at AudienceView.com About Saffire: Saffire is a Portland, Oregon-based technology company serving the live-events ecosystem, primarily fairs, festivals, rodeos, attractions, and destination venues. Saffire empowers hundreds of events with the industry's only fully integrated ticketing and website platform, combining SaffireTix ticketing, BlastPass cashless RFID wristband technology, on-site kiosks, and event-day support services into a single, seamless experience. With 400+ clients across North America, Saffire processes $300M+ in annual transaction volume and growing. Learn more at saffire.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.