Renogy Strengthens Solar Leadership with Launch of New N-Type Bifacial Solar Panel Series

Renogy introduces its N-Type bifacial solar panel series, improving energy yield and expanding applications across off-grid and distributed energy systems.

At Renogy, we believe every ray of sunlight carries value—and every inch of space should work harder for you.” — Renogy

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a California-based leader in off-grid energy solutions, today announced the launch of its new N-Type Bifacial Solar Panel Series, expanding its solar portfolio with next-generation cell technology designed to improve energy yield and support a broader range of applications across off-grid and distributed energy systems. The launch builds on more than 16 years of field experience and global deployments across a wide range of real-world energy use cases.The new panel series integrates N-Type high-efficiency cell architecture with bifacial power generation capability, allowing modules to capture reflected light from surrounding environments and increase overall energy output under real-world conditions.With power outputs of 100W, 200W , and 400W, the series is designed to support system flexibility across different installation formats and environmental conditions. Renogy, a California-based leading brand in off-grid energy solutions, today announced the release of its new N-Type Bifacial Solar Panel Series, expanding its solar portfolio with next-generation cell technology designed to deliver improved energy yield and support a wider range of applications across off-grid and distributed energy systems. The launch reflects the company’s continued development of solar solutions built on more than 16 years of field experience and global deployments across diverse energy use cases.According to Renogy, the development of the new series aligns with broader industry trends toward higher-efficiency solar cells and more adaptable system architectures. The adoption of N-Type and bifacial technologies reflects ongoing improvements in solar conversion efficiency and energy density, particularly in applications where space, surface conditions, and environmental variability impact system performance.For more than 16 years, Renogy has supplied solar energy solutions used in a wide range of off-grid and distributed energy scenarios worldwide. The company continues to evolve its product portfolio as demand grows for flexible, high-efficiency solar systems that can operate across mobile, residential, marine, commercial, and remote infrastructure applications.The N-Type Bifacial Solar Panel Series is now being introduced to global markets through Renogy’s existing distribution channels and is also available via the official Renogy website at www.renogy.com

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