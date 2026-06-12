NJ TRANSIT AND DOORDASH ANNOUNCE MAJOR SPONSORSHIP AHEAD OF FIFA WORLD CUP

June 11, 2026

SECAUCUS, NJ – NJ TRANSIT has announced a unique partnership with DoorDash that includes renaming the Meadowlands Rail Line as the DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line. This partnership offers national, regional and statewide brand exposure with high visibility presence for over 300,000 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans and the hundreds of thousands of fans NJ TRANSIT transports to and from the stadium annually for other events. The partnership will last for one year with the option to extend it for additional years.

"This significant sponsorship with DoorDash is exactly the kind of non-farebox revenue strategy that Governor Sherrill directed us to execute — one that generates real value for those choosing NJ TRANSIT to travel to the eight World Cup matches without passing additional costs on to everyday commuters," said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. "DoorDash's investment ensures that hundreds of thousands of World Cup fans coming through New Jersey will do so on a transit system that's well-resourced and ready to deliver."

“DoorDash is in New Jersey communities every single day,” said Katherine Rodriguez, Head of East Public Policy at DoorDash. “When Governor Sherrill challenged the private sector to show up for this state, we wanted to be the company that answered. We're proud to help make sure this train runs, and that it runs for New Jerseyans.”

During the World Cup, customers will see DoorDash branding on two locomotives being used on the DoorDash Meadowlands Rail Line during the matches, on NJ TRANSIT World Cup digital tickets in the NJ TRANSIT mobile app, as well as on directional signs in Secaucus Junction and as presenting sponsor of NJ TRANSIT’s Countdown Clock to the World Cup.

Following the World Cup, the partnership expands to include five wrapped buses across North Jersey, DoorDash promotional activations in Secaucus Junction and branding presence on official NJ TRANSIT rail line maps as well as other branding partnerships throughout the system.

About NJ TRANSIT

NJ TRANSIT is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 264 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and through Access Link paratransit service. It is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.