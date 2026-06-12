Federal Court Strikes Down Proposed $100,000 H-1B Fee

NPZ Law Group says the decision removes a major source of uncertainty for employers and highly skilled workers.

The court’s decision provides welcome clarity for employers that depend on the H-1B program to recruit and retain talent.” — David Nachman, Managing Partner of NPZ Law Group, P.C.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NPZ Law Group, P.C. is closely following the recent federal court decision striking down the proposed $100,000 fee for certain H-1B visa petitions. The ruling removes a substantial financial burden that would have affected employers seeking to hire highly skilled professionals through the H-1B program The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that the government lacked the authority to impose the proposed fee. Although additional legal proceedings may follow, the ruling means employers are not currently subject to the proposed dramatically increased filing cost.“The court’s decision provides welcome clarity for employers that depend on the H-1B program to recruit and retain talent,” said David Nachman , Managing Partner of NPZ Law Group, P.C. “A fee of this magnitude would have created significant barriers for employers and foreign professionals alike. While the legal process may continue, this ruling helps preserve access to an important employment-based immigration pathway.”The H-1B visa program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specialty occupations that require specialized knowledge and at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent. Employers across industries, including technology, healthcare, engineering, finance, and higher education, rely on the program to address workforce needs and fill critical positions.NPZ Law Group will continue to monitor developments in the H-1B program and advise employers and foreign nationals on compliance requirements, visa strategies, and immigration policy changes that may affect future filings.About NPZ Law GroupNPZ Law Group assists individuals, families, employers, investors, and professionals with U.S. and Canadian immigration and nationality matters. For questions about how U.S. or Canadian immigration laws may affect you, your family, or your business, contact NPZ Law Group by emailing info@visaserve.com, calling 201-670-0006 ext. 104, or visiting www.visaserve.com NPZ Law Group, P.C.487 Goffle RoadRidgewood, NJ 07450

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