NOW OPEN: East New Haven Road, Lemone Industrial Boulevard and northbound U.S. Route 63 ramps

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After closing in mid-March for an interchange improvement project, Boone County Route AC (East New Haven Road), Lemone Industrial Boulevard and the new northbound on- and off-ramps are now open to traffic.

New sidewalks were added along East New Haven Road and Lenoir Street, improving the connectivity of pedestrian facilities along the corridor. In addition, changes were made to improve traffic flow, including:

Realignment of Lenoir Street to the east.

Widened portions of East New Haven Road.

New on-ramp from eastbound Route AC to northbound U.S. Route 63.

New, realigned northbound U.S. Route 63 off-ramp.

New signal at the junction of East New Haven Road and the new alignment of Lenoir Street.

New signal at the junction of East New Haven Road, the new northbound U.S. Route 63 off-ramp and Lemone Industrial Boulevard.

While the roadways have reopened, some work remains that may require single-lane closures. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

As drivers get accustomed to these new traffic patterns, please exercise patience.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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