Guardian Launches Shield to Support Growing Liquid Cooling Requirements Across AI Data Centers

LiquidCooling

New division provides liquid cooling fluid management, accredited testing, and remediation services for AI, hyperscale, and enterprise data centers nationwide.

SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Launches Shield to Support Growing Liquid Cooling Requirements Across AI Data CentersGuardian today announced the launch of Shield by Guardian, a specialized division dedicated to liquid cooling fluid management for modern data center environments.As artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and accelerated workloads continue driving higher rack densities and increased power consumption, liquid cooling is becoming a critical component of data center infrastructure. While significant investment has been made in cooling equipment, fluid health monitoring and lifecycle management have often received less attention despite their direct impact on thermal performance, reliability, and operational continuity.Shield was created to address this growing operational requirement.Operating as Guardian’s Data Center Services Division and Third Party Maintenance provider, Shield delivers a comprehensive liquid cooling fluid management program designed specifically for active, mission critical facilities. Services include certified onsite fluid extraction, fluid diagnostics, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory analysis, remediation programs, and ongoing fluid health management.“Liquid cooling is rapidly becoming an essential part of modern data center operations,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Guardian.“As organizations continue investing in AI infrastructure and high density computing environments, maintaining fluid quality becomes increasingly important to long term system reliability and performance. Shield represents a strategic expansion of our data center services platform and allows us to help customers manage this critical aspect of their infrastructure.”Unlike traditional maintenance programs that focus primarily on mechanical components, Shield’s methodology centers on the fluid itself as a key operational asset. The program combines onsite diagnostics, laboratory testing, trending analysis, and remediation recommendations to help operators maintain optimal cooling performance throughout the lifecycle of their systems.“Many operators have developed strong processes around cooling equipment maintenance, but fluid condition monitoring has historically been more fragmented,” said Christopher Greene, President of Liquid Cooling Solutions.“Our objective is to provide customers with meaningful visibility into fluid health and actionable recommendations that support performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. Shield combines fluid science, accredited laboratory testing, and data center operational expertise into a single service model designed specifically for liquid cooled environments.”Key Shield capabilities include:• Commissioning & Validation• Leak Detection and Fluid Diagnostics• Fluid Testing and ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited Laboratory Analysis• Preventative Maintenance Services• Fluid Management & Remediation• Decommissioning & End of Life ServicesShield supports hyperscale, neocloud, colocation, enterprise, and AI focused data center operators throughout the United States. The organization leverages Guardian’s nationwide service infrastructure, mobile field capabilities, and specialized fluid management expertise to support facilities operating increasingly complex cooling environments.The launch reflects Guardian’s continued investment in specialized services designed to support the evolving requirements of modern data center infrastructure.Additional information about Shield’s liquid cooling fluid management programs is available at shielddc.com.About Shield by GuardianShield by Guardian is a specialized liquid cooling fluid management organization serving hyperscale, neocloud, enterprise, colocation, and AI focused data centers. Operating as Guardian’s Data Center Services Division and Third Party Maintenance provider, Shield delivers certified onsite extraction, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory analysis, remediation services, and ongoing fluid health programs designed to support long term performance, reliability, and operational continuity.About GuardianGuardian is a nationwide provider of data center services, secure data destruction, and white glove logistics solutions. Through its network of field operations professionals, Guardian helps organizations execute complex infrastructure projects with a focus on security, compliance, and operational excellence.

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