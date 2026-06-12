TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 2 Bridge Over East Tebo Creek OPEN to Traffic after Replacement Project

Where: Missouri Route 2 bridge over East Tebo Creek west of Windsor in Henry County

When: As of 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, June 10

Details: The bridge was closed in March to allow contractor crews to replace it with a new, wider structure. The new bridge was widened to a total of 26 feet to accommodate two 12-foot wide lanes. In addition, the contractor added new barrier walls, guardrail at the ends of the bridge and new permanent striping.

This is the fifth bridge to be completed and opened to traffic in a three-year project to improve 20 bridges in seven (7) counties in west central Missouri. Of the 20 bridges in the project, known as the Kaysinger Basin Bridge Bundle, fourteen (14) bridges will be replaced and six (6) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work. On average, these bridges have been in place for 70 years.

More information about this project can be found on the project website – Kaysinger Basin Bridge Bundle.

Project Details:

Prime Contractor – The ESS Team Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. – Columbia Bartlett & West – Topeka, Kans.

Total Project Cost: $38 million

Contract Completion Date: November 15, 2027

The ESS Team is a partnership of engineering and construction firms that will design and construct the project with oversight by MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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