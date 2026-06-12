TDY Rentals Donates to VFW in Harlingen in Support of Rio Grande Valley Veterans

TDY Rentals presents Harlingen VFW with Check

As a veteran owned and operated company, we have deep respect for those who have served, and this donation is one small way for us to say thank you” — Stephen Buchanan

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDY Rentals is proud to announce a $6,000 donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Harlingen, Texas, in recognition of the organization’s continued service and support for veterans throughout the Rio Grande Valley.The donation reflects TDY Rentals’ gratitude for the men and women who have served our country and for the local organizations that continue to stand beside them after their military service. The Harlingen VFW plays an important role in supporting veterans, strengthening community connection, and honoring the sacrifices made by service members and their families.“TDY Rentals is honored to support the VFW in Harlingen and the incredible work they do for veterans across the Rio Grande Valley,” said Stephen Buchanan, CEO of TDY Rentals. “As a veteran owned and operated company, we have deep respect for those who have served, and this donation is one small way for us to say thank you for their sacrifice, leadership, and continued impact in our community.”TDY Rentals works closely with military and government travelers , providing lodging solutions designed to support those serving away from home. The company’s connection to the military community makes this donation especially meaningful.The $6,000 contribution will help the Harlingen VFW continue its mission of serving local veterans, advocating for their needs, and providing a place of support, fellowship, and recognition.“We are grateful for everything the VFW does for the veterans of the Rio Grande Valley,” added Buchanan. “Their work matters, and TDY Rentals is proud to stand with them.”About TDY RentalsTDY Rentals provides furnished lodging solutions for military, government, and temporary duty travelers. The company is committed to offering dependable, comfortable, and mission-ready housing for those serving away from home.

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