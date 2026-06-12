Great American Green Unveiling New Soccer Pitch at Decatur WatchFest ‘26

Ceremony unveils recreational space and kicks off consumer raffle to win a backyard Mini Pitch

We’re thrilled to bring The Pitches to Decatur WatchFest ‘26. Guests have the chance to win a $20,000 backyard turf system. Whether for soccer or backyard games we're helping to 'bring the game home.'” — Darryl Dulong, CEO of Great American Green

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Green today unveiled a community Mini Soccer Pitch during opening day of Decatur WatchFest '26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the project donors. The Decatur WatchFest ‘26 mini pitch is sponsored by YMCA of Metro Atlanta and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. It is one of two authentic turf spaces at the WatchFest that are brought to consumers by Great American Green, Brock USA and Tailor Made Grass and they today launched the “Bring the Game Home” raffle, in which one winner will receive a $20,000 backyard turf system.The ceremony brought together YMCA executives Kristin McEwen, Chief Experience Officer, YMCA of Metro Atlanta and James Reynolds, Chief Marketing Officer, YMCA of Metro Atlanta as well as the representatives constructing the pitch and providing the materials from Great American Green CEO and COO Darryl and Beth Dulong. Great American Green and its partners, Brock USA and Tailor Made Grass, will host briefings in future days with interested media regarding the donated facility, a value of $20,000, and discuss the company’s role as a WatchFest supporter and its work building recreational spaces.As part of its Decatur WatchFest activation, Great American Green has installed turf spaces as on-site mini athletic fields featuring turf and netting. Nearby, the team is hosting a tent with product samples showcasing residential and commercial turf solutions. Attendees can enter the “Bring the Game Home” raffle on-site via QR code for a chance to win.“We’re thrilled to bring The Pitches to Decatur WatchFest ‘26 and give attendees the chance to win a $20,000 backyard turf system,” said Darryl Dulong, CEO of Great American Green. “Whether it’s for soccer, backyard games, family gatherings, or everyday play, we look forward to helping one winner bring the game home.”The Media is encouraged to share this ribbon cutting footage and photos to spread the word about ‘The Pitch’ and how attendees can register to win the “Bring the Game Home” raffle. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Vj0pi99sE5z7DERurDyrjhAQXsBbUA3q *Credits to Great American Green.Decatur WatchFest ‘26 is a 34-day festival running throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™. It will showcase more than 60 matches on three giant screens on the Decatur Square, 34 free concerts featuring national and local music, and a range of other experiential activations.For more information about the giveaway and official raffle rules, visit www.GreatAmericanGreen.com . For press inquiries or to schedule an interview and learn more about the pitch systems, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at ‪(678) 379-3874.# # #About Great American Green Inc.Founded in 1976, Great American Green is one of the Southeast’s longest-standing synthetic turf installation companies. With roots in landscape design and nearly three decades of experience in the synthetic turf industry, the company specializes in high-quality recreational, athletic, and landscape turf solutions. Great American Green combines expert craftsmanship, rigorous quality standards, and deep industry relationships to create durable, innovative installations for communities, businesses, schools, and residential clients throughout the region.About Brock USABrock was founded in 1998 as a source for player safety products. Today, the mission remains the same: To protect the athlete and protect the game by inventing innovative products for artificial turf backed by science, research, and education. “PROTECT THE PLAYER. PROTECT THE GAME.”About Tailor Made GrassTailor Made Grass saw an opportunity to truly change the way artificial turf is produced with a focus on performance and environmental impact. For years, the synthetic grass industry has been unable to provide a recyclable product—meaning, a product that can be easily recycled at the end of its life cycle back into a usable resin that can be used to produce other products. Traditional polyurethane backed products do not allow for recyclability. Using proprietary technology and engineering, Tailor Made Grass’ Pinnacle Back ™ product line not only allows for 100% recyclability, but also unprecedented drainage, and exceptional tuft bind. The best news is Tailor Made Grass achieved all of this while maintaining a cost structure equal to that of traditional polyurethane turf produced in the United States.

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