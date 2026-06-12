Secretary Naig Announces 11 Choose Iowa Dairy Innovation Grants During Dairy Month

Projects across Iowa will expand dairy processing and adopt technologies that improve farm efficiency

LANSING, Iowa (June 12, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that 11 Iowa dairy farms and businesses have been awarded Choose Iowa Dairy Innovation Grants. The announcement was made during a Dairy Month visit to Gav-n-view Farm near Lansing, one of this year's grant recipients. The grant program is administered by Choose Iowa within the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The Choose Iowa Dairy Innovation Grant Program offers competitive matching grants of up to $100,000 per project, with a one-to-one financial match required, to support on-farm dairy processing and labor-saving technologies. Eligible projects include investments in processing and packaging equipment, robotics, automated feeding systems, herd health monitoring technology, and other value-added innovations. The 11 projects announced today will receive a total of $614,620.35 in cost-share funding and leverage more than $1.27 million in total investment, helping dairy farmers improve efficiency, expand processing capacity, and bring more Iowa-made dairy products to market.

“Choose Iowa is creating new opportunities for farmers, food businesses, and consumers, and these Dairy Innovation Grants are a great example of that work in action,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa consumers increasingly want to know where their food comes from and support local producers, and Choose Iowa is helping make those connections every day. These grants help dairy farmers add value to what they already do so well by expanding processing capacity, developing new products, and adopting technologies that improve efficiency. The result is more fresh, wholesome and nutritious Iowa-made dairy products on store shelves, stronger farm businesses, and more dollars staying in local communities.”

Since the program's launch in 2024, 46 dairy projects have been awarded funding through the Choose Iowa Dairy Innovation Grant Program. Combined, these projects have leveraged approximately $7.6 million in total investment including private funds match, helping dairy producers expand processing capacity, adopt labor-saving technologies, strengthen herd management, and bring more Iowa-made dairy products to market.

“Iowa State Dairy Association is proud of the impact the Dairy Innovation Grant Program continues to have on Iowa’s dairy farmers and processors,” said Robert Horst, a dairy farmer from Bristow and President of the Iowa State Dairy Association. “This investment in Iowa’s dairy industry has demonstrated a meaningful return by supporting dairy farm families, encouraging innovation and growth, and providing Iowans with greater access to dairy products made right here in our state. It's one of the few grant programs where Iowans can truly see, touch, and taste the results of the investment every day in their local communities.”

The Department received 40 project applications for this round of grant funding totaling more than $2.25 million requests. The continued interest in these highly competitive grants reflects the growing momentum behind value-added dairy production in Iowa and the commitment of dairy producers to invest in innovation and growth. The grants are intended to support smaller Iowa dairy farms and processors with less than 50 employees as they pursue value-added opportunities and operational improvements.

2026 On-Farm Processing Projects:

Country View Dairy | Hawkeye | $72,050

Six-lane bottling machine with rotary filling and capping system with conveyor.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $144,100

Sweet Doe Company | Keota | $2,071.90

Freeze dryer, freeze-dry tray stackers, ice cream maker and popsicle molds.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $4,143.79

Frisian Farms Cheese | Leighton | $52,844

Automated cheese wheel cutter.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $105,688

Dutch Girl Dairy, Inc. | Marion | $74,806.25

On-farm processing building complete with the necessary equipment and training to process Grade A raw milk into pasteurized dairy products for distribution to local consumers.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $149,612.50

Moore Local | Maquoketa | $14,643.03

Milk transport equipment to move milk between the dairy farm and creamery.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $29,286

2026 Labor-Saving Technology Projects:

Bonert and Kennedy Farm LLC | Epworth | $12,336.17

eSense activity monitoring collars and a supporting antenna system to reduce labor demands and improve herd management.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $24,672.34

Vellema Dairy | Harris | $75,500

Double-seven parabone-style milking parlor.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $182,848.66

Lango Dairy | Hopkinton | $100,000

Manure collectors, a feed pusher, automatic footbath, and related labor-saving improvements.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $200,550

Gav-n-view Farm | Lansing | $40,000

MTech Robo Post Sprayer, a robotic teat disinfection system that will be integrated into a new milking parlor.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $80,000

Dutchland Dairy | Rolfe | $94,869

Monitoring collars with pulsation monitoring systems.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $189,738

Rolinda Acres Dairy | Waterville | $75,500

Progesterone testing technology to improve reproductive management.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $164,544.93

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages, and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was launched by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Choose Iowa’s marketing and brand program, now with 350 statewide members, continues to build momentum and visibility. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to [email protected]. For more information about Choose Iowa, visit ChooseIowa.com.