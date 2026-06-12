AAAC Wildlife Removal Earns First-Ever Spot on Prestigious 2026 PCT Top 100 List

2024 Vetrepreneur of The Year w/ Big O' Al Brian and Sancho making friends Our Corporate FDO rescuing raccoon kits

Only Wildlife-Specialist Firm Recognized Among North America's 100 Largest Pest Control Companies

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAAC Wildlife Removal, a leading provider of humane nuisance wildlife control services, has been named to the 2026 PCT Top 100 list for the first time, making it the only wildlife-specialist firm recognized on this year's ranking.The achievement is especially notable as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the PCT Top 100, widely regarded as the definitive ranking of the largest 100 pest control companies in North America, based on 2025 revenues. While most companies on the list provide general pest control, termite, or broad-spectrum services, AAAC Wildlife Removal has earned its position through specialized expertise in complex wildlife situations involving raccoons, squirrels, bats, birds, snakes, and other animals.The company remains 100% privately owned, family-operated, and veteran-owned, a distinction that sets it apart from many of its counterparts on the list."We are deeply honored by this recognition," said Josie Moss, CEO of AAAC Wildlife Removal. "Making the PCT Top 100 as the sole wildlife specialist is a tremendous validation of our team's expertise, our commitment to humane practices, and the trust our customers place in us."Brian Moss, President and the 2024 Vetrepreneurof the Year, added: "As a veteran-owned company, we are especially proud to stand alongside the industry's largest players while staying true to our independent roots. This milestone belongs to our entire team and the loyal customers we serve across the United States."The PCT Top 100 list is published annually by Pest Control Technology magazine.About AAAC Wildlife RemovalAAAC Wildlife Removal provides professional wildlife exclusion, removal, attic cleanup, and prevention services across the United States. The company continues steady growth while maintaining its independent, privately held structure. AAAC Wildlife Removal franchise opportunities are currently available in select markets nationwide. For wildlife service information , visit www.aaacwildliferemoval.com For franchise information , visit www.wildlifefranchise.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.