More Than a Deployment: Two Guardsmen Find Purpose Through Service

As the sun rises over the Horn of Africa, a small team from the 130th Airlift Wing prepares for another day of service. After breakfast, they gather their equipment, climb into a vehicle and head to a local orphanage along the coast of Djibouti.

When they arrive, children are already waiting outside, hoping to be seen by the medical team. Inside, the volunteers quickly set up their supplies and prepare to care for dozens of patients, just as they have done week after week. But unlike previous visits, this day brings an unexpected challenge.

For Tech. Sgt. Kristian Anderson and Tech. Sgt. Maribel Mesina, their deployment became much more than they ever anticipated.

The 130th Airlift Wing deployed more than 120 Airmen to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, in November 2025. Among them were Anderson and Mesina, flight and operational medical technicians who serve as traditional Guardsmen with the unit.

Like many Guard members, both balance civilian careers with military service, bringing valuable experience from one profession to the other. Outside of drill weekends, Anderson works as a surgical technologist, while Mesina serves as a deputy program manager for a medical examination clinic.

Each has different reasons for serving, but both value the unique opportunities provided by the Air National Guard.

“I'd say my favorite thing about being in the Guard is the ability to work my career on the civilian side and then take a break from that and come to the National Guard,” Anderson said. “It really gives you a good reset and keeps you fresh.”

For Mesina, the people and the mission make the difference.

“You're surrounded by individuals who are willing to serve right alongside you,” Mesina said. “They come from all different kinds of backgrounds.”

As flight and operational medical technicians, Anderson and Mesina deployed alongside the aircraft and aircrews of the 130th Airlift Wing. They play a vital role in supporting the flying mission by operating a medical clinic on the ground and providing first-line care during in-flight emergencies.

When they were not performing their official duties, Anderson and Mesina volunteered throughout the local community. They served at a wildlife refuge and participated in a medical outreach program supporting a nearby orphanage.

At the refuge, Anderson formed an unlikely friendship with Tyson, a donkey known for biting anyone who ventured too close. Trust did not come easily for Tyson, but Anderson's patience paid off. Before long, the two had become inseparable.

Just as Tyson looked forward to Anderson's visits, local children and families eagerly awaited the arrival of the medical team at the orphanage each week.

From severe wounds to minor injuries, Anderson and Mesina treated a wide range of patients. As word spread throughout the community, more people began seeking care from the team.

The orphanage had limited resources, but the volunteers did everything possible to provide treatment.

“The level of care available to them is almost non-existent,” Anderson said. “To go in there and provide care with almost no supplies on hand, we made the most of what we had.”

Over the course of the deployment, Anderson and Mesina developed meaningful relationships with the children, staff and families they served.

“Being able to do it each week was great because you really got to know the kids who came regularly and the staff who were there,” Mesina said. “It built camaraderie and rapport with the community.”

Like many deployments, theirs came with expected challenges, including extreme heat, long hours and time away from family. However, the most difficult challenge came near the end of their time in Djibouti.

After months of volunteering, they had become part of the local community. When the deployment finally came to a close, it was time to say goodbye.

Leaving behind the children and families they had cared for was not easy, but the experience left a lasting impact.

“It was very grounding, very humbling and very rewarding in so many ways,” Mesina said. “Being able to give back and seeing how gracious they were for the little things we did and for simply spending time with them made it a great experience.”

Their final day at the orphanage was a challenge they had never expected when they first deployed. After saying their final goodbyes, Anderson and Mesina packed their gear and prepared to return home.

The experiences they gained in Djibouti provided new perspectives and personal growth. What began as a deployment became something far more meaningful. Through service, sacrifice and connection, they discovered one of the most rewarding experiences of their lives.