Patton Museum invites community to special America 250 celebration on July 4

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox General George Patton Museum of Leadership will host a special public event July 4 honoring America’s 250 years of independence.

Held at the museum, the celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature historic reenactors, an outdoor exhibit of restored military vehicles and a cake cutting ceremony. The cake cutting will begin at 2 p.m.

The museum, located north of Fort Knox’s main Chaffee Gate on Highway 31W, is accessible to the public. Directions are provided via a QR code on the event flyer above. The museum will be closed July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

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