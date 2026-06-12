CTANG and RIANG Conduct joint tactical airlift training

C-130 air crews from the Connecticut and Rhode Island National Air Guard coordinated last month to conduct a joint interfly exercise between the two units, flying four C-130 aircraft in tactical formations. The crews exercised low-level tactical procedures and multi-aircraft coordination techniques that resembled requirements in deployed locations around the world.

The four-ship formation, comprised of both C-130 H and J models, flew over sections of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont, and executed multiple equipment drops near Westover Air Reserve Base. Joint training missions like this reinforce the Air National Guard’s ability to rapidly integrate forces during contingency operations.

U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Erich Buhagiar, a C-130 H pilot with the 103d Airlift Wing, was the lead planner for this exercise, which strengthened both combat readiness and multi-ship tactical airlift capabilities. Buhagiar, who had the original idea coordinated with crews and organized the specific flying patterns. This inter-unit training may become more common as the CTANG and RIANG strengthen their already robust partnerships.

The 103d Airlift Wing, Connecticut Air National Guard, is based at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut. The 103d provides trained, equipped, and mission-ready Airmen to support federal and state requirements, including tactical airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and domestic operations—anywhere, anytime.