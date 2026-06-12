Patients rank DHN Central clinics among the ‘best of the best’

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 11, 2026 – Patients have ranked multiple Defense Health Network Central clinics, providers, and support staff as the "best of the best" in the Military Health System for patient experience and customer care, according to a recent Joint Outpatient Experience Survey, or JOES, quarterly report.

“Our teams consistently go above and beyond, making sure every patient receives attentive care and feels their concerns are addressed,” said Maj. Gen. Robert K. Bogart, DHN Central director and Medical Readiness Command Alpha commander. “These JOES results reflect the genuine dedication and professionalism our teams bring to their work. This recognition is not just about numbers -- it’s about the trust our patients place in us and the quality of care they receive.”

The report spotlights the clinics, providers, clerks, and receptionists who achieved top marks in patient satisfaction across both primary and specialty care.

Congratulations to the following DHN Central clinics and personnel for ranking among the “best of the best” in the Military Health System:

Category 1: Top 20 Specialty Care Clinics (100% positive responses)

Category 2: Top 20 Primary Care Clinics (97.6% or better positive responses)

Category 3: Top 20 Specialty Care Providers (100% positive responses)

Category 4: Top 20 Primary Care Providers (100% positive responses)

Category 5: Top 20 Specialty Care Clerks & Receptionists

Category 6: Primary Care Clerks & Receptionists (100% positive responses)

Patients typically receive the JOES survey via email within 72 hours after an outpatient appointment. It only takes about 10 minutes to fill out, but the feedback has a lasting impact on patient experience and satisfaction, Bogart noted.

“Every survey response helps us refine our approach and address patient needs more effectively,” he said. “I encourage all patients to share their experiences -- your input guides our efforts to provide the best possible care.”

For more information on JOES and other Defense Health Agency patient satisfaction surveys, visithttps://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Access-Cost-Quality-and-Safety/Health-Care-Program-Evaluation/MHS-Patient-Satisfaction-Surveys.