NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON EIGHT-YEAR REVIEW OF AGRICULTURAL DISTRICT No. 14

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Delaware County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room of the County Office Building, 111 Main Street, Delhi, New York, concerning the eight-year review of Agricultural District No. 14, located in the Towns of Sidney, Franklin and Meredith. This hearing shall be held to consider the requests and recommendations of the County Agricultural Farmland Protection Board on the proposed modifications to Agricultural District No. 14.

Agricultural District No. 14 after the 2026 eight-year review:

A map and list of properties is available for inspection in the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 111 Main Street in Delhi, New York. All persons desiring to comment on any Agricultural District inclusions shall be heard at the aforementioned time and place. Disabled citizens who require assistance in attending said public hearing or in furnishing comments or suggestions should contact the Clerk of the Board at (607) 832-5110.

Dated: June 12, 2026

Penny A. Bishop

Clerk of the Board

Delaware County Board of Supervisors