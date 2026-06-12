BPX Highlights Clean Core Approach for Long-Term SAP S/4HANA Success

LeanIX, Signavio, and WalkMe combine into one clean core toolkit that readies the SAP digital core for agentic AI.

A clean core is not a cleanup task. It is the price of admission to every AI feature SAP ships after 2027. Migrate the mess, and you buy the cost without the capability.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine board just approved a transition to 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 that secretly retains all of the custom code that prevents use of any future AI capabilities that prompted to upgrade system in the first place. With the Clean Core Playbook, developed by BPX, a global SAP transformation company that has modeled over 1,500 business processes on five continents, a sustainable transformation is possible. The playbook reframes clean core as a business outcome rather than a technical cleanup, positioning custom code reduction and process standardization as the foundation for the agentic AI features SAP is shipping into its post-2027 roadmap.At a German specialty chemicals manufacturer, BPX rationalized a fragmented process estate into 175 standardized end-to-end processes. A Nigerian oil and gas operator then removed 33% of its redundant process versions, while an IT system usage matrix exposed which custom objects no longer earned their place in the core.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄SAP put its foot down.Mainstream support for SAP ECC expires on December 31, 2027, beyond which time security patches and legal updates are discontinued for any system that is still using the older core.Some 39% of SAP ECC systems currently have licensing for S/4HANA, leaving many firms facing a transition process that could take up to 18 to 36 months.Industry estimates suggest that 40% to 60% of the custom development in SAP systems are inactive but still maintained.A further 59% of organizations rank testing of that custom code among their hardest migration problems.None of these numbers describe bad luck. They describe the predictable cost of treating transformation as a deadline to clear rather than a core to govern.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱175-Process Standard Library: BPX rationalized a German specialty chemicals manufacturer's fragmented estate into 175 standardized end-to-end processes ahead of conversion.-> 33% Fewer Process Variants: A Nigerian oil and gas operator cut 33% of redundant process versions through Signavio-led standardization.-> Four-Level Code Triage: BPX scores every custom object against SAP's clean core levels A through D, retiring Level D extensions first to protect upgrade stability.-> 90,000+ Cases Analyzed: Engagement decisions rest on 90,000+ analyzed process cases, replacing opinion with event-log evidence on what stays and what goes.-> 1,500+ Processes Modeled: A library of 1,500+ modeled processes lets BPX benchmark variant sprawl against proven standard flows in days.-> $8.1M Cost Avoidance: BPX engagements have delivered up to $8.1M in annual cost avoidance, freeing capacity to fund a clean, AI-ready core.-> 40% Faster Close: Process standardization has compressed financial close cycles by as much as 40% by removing custom workarounds from record-to-report.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The backlog is the real story. Thousands of enterprises will attempt S/4HANA conversions inside the same narrow window, competing for the same scarce SAP talent. Those who standardize processes and retire dead code before migration reach a core that absorbs 𝗦𝗔𝗣'𝘀 𝗔𝗜 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 without rework. Those who lift their customizations intact migrate the cost of the old system and forfeit the agility the new core promised.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 and integrated Toolchain Implementation across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Why 70% of SAP Projects Fail: Fix Process Clarity First #sap #s4hana #processmining

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