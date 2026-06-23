Dark Horse CPAs Announces Hiring of David Garzon as VP of Tax Strategy and Innovation

David Garzon, CPA

Garzon joins Dark Horse to lead firmwide tax strategy, process innovation, and scalable advisory infrastructure

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announces the hiring of David Garzon as VP of Tax Strategy and Innovation. In this role, Garzon will help lead firmwide initiatives to strengthen Dark Horse’s tax practice through improved systems, connected workflows, and technology-enabled advisory support.Garzon brings experience across tax, operations, process improvement, and technology initiatives. Throughout his career, he has focused on the intersection of technical expertise and the systems that help professionals deliver it more effectively.“I have always been interested in systems and processes, not just the technical work itself,” said Garzon. “What attracted me to this role is the opportunity to help build those systems at scale and create more leverage for both practitioners and clients.”For Garzon, tax strategy and innovation is not about adding technology for its own sake. It is about helping expertise scale faster while improving the client experience.“Clients do not care about software or internal processes,” he said. “They care about getting answers, making informed decisions, and having confidence that their advisor is helping them stay ahead. Innovation is creating systems that reduce friction, simplify complexity, and allow tax professionals to spend more time delivering value.”As Dark Horse continues to grow, Garzon sees a major opportunity to create a more connected tax experience across the firm. By improving how information flows, standardizing key workflows, and making knowledge more accessible, the firm can help practitioners spend less time navigating administrative complexity and more time advising clients.“We are moving toward a future where technology manages more of the coordination, monitoring, and information gathering that traditionally consumed a tax professional’s time,” said Garzon. “The value is helping clients understand their options, make informed decisions, and take action with confidence.”Garzon’s first-year focus will include improving firmwide tax workflows, creating greater consistency across key processes, and building systems that help tax professionals scale their expertise more effectively. He believes Dark Horse is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution because of its practitioner-first model and commitment to helping entrepreneurial CPAs grow without building alone.“David’s role is central to where we believe the profession is headed,” said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. “The firms that win over the next decade will be the ones that combine strong technical talent with systems that help that talent go further. David understands the tax work, the operational friction, and the opportunity in front of us. He is exactly the kind of leader who can help us build infrastructure that makes our professionals better and our client experience stronger.”About Dark Horse CPAsDark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

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