The heat is on: Safety tips for volunteers

June 21 marks the beginning of summer, and that means Adopt a Highway volunteers heading out to clean adopted miles will be doing so in warmer weather.

Working in the sun and heat can lead to serious health risks no matter where your adopted mile is in Arizona, so we’re sharing safety tips and strategies to keep the good vibes going while the heat is on.

Schedule smart: Plan trash pickups during cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or late afternoons. Try to avoid the peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ADOT allows volunteering at adopted miles between the hours of sunrise and sunset.

Dress for success: Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing that allows skin to breathe and bring a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. Long pants and closed toe shoes are ADOT’s required uniform for safety.

Hydration is key: Carry water and drink regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can sneak up quickly and ruin the fun.

Rest breaks: Taking frequent water breaks and stopping to talk about the coolest thing you’ve found so far, can reduce the risk of overheating and boost that positive experience you signed-up for.

Safety begins by watching out for each other and signs of heat-related illness come in various forms, including:

Heat exhaustion: Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness and nausea.

Heat stroke: A more severe condition that can lead to unconsciousness and organ failure.

Dehydration: Loss of fluids can hinder performance and lead to serious health problems.

Including these habits into roadside cleanup plans sets up all participants for a well-prepared event and a positive volunteering experience. If you’d like to pitch-in by getting outdoors with friends and family to help keep Arizona grand, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.