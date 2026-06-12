Elite DMV Student-Athlete to Announce College Decision During Juneteenth

DeMatha Catholic High School Four-Star Football Rising Senior, James “J-Roc” Pace III to Make College Commitment at Tom's Watch Bar, National Harbor, MD

I’m excited to represent a brand that believes in my journey and my goals.” — James Pace III

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rx Sports , a leading provider of professional-strength recovery and wellness products for athletes, is proud to announce its role as the lead sponsor of the highly anticipated NCAA Commitment Celebration for James Pace III , one of the nation's premier high school football prospects, taking place on Juneteenth, June 19, 2026, at Tom's Watch Bar at National Harbor.The event will bring together family, friends, coaches, teammates, community leaders, media representatives, and supporters to witness James Pace III publicly announce his collegiate destination as he takes the next step in his academic and athletic journey.As lead sponsor, Rx Sports will support the event's mission of celebrating achievement, perseverance, community engagement, and the growing opportunities available to student-athletes through education and athletics.“James Pace represents everything that is right about youth athletics, hard work, leadership, discipline, and excellence both on and off the field,” said Tony Kennedy, CEO of Rx Sports. "We are honored to support this milestone moment and celebrate a young man whose dedication has inspired teammates, coaches, and the entire DMV community."“This partnership with Rx Sports allows me to continue pushing my limits and competing at the highest level,” said DeMatha Catholic High School's four-star rising senior, James “J-Roc” Pace III. “I’m excited to represent a brand that believes in my journey and my goals.”The Juneteenth event will serve as more than a college announcement. It will be a celebration of opportunity, achievement, and the future of student-athletes in an era where education, athletics, entrepreneurship, and community impact intersect.Rx Sports' sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to supporting athletes throughout every stage of their journey. Through innovative recovery and wellness solutions, Rx Sports works with athletes, universities, trainers, and healthcare professionals to promote performance, recovery, and long-term wellness.Guests attending the event can expect:• Official NCAA Commitment Announcement by James Pace III• Family, Coach, and Mentor Recognition• Community and Sponsor Appreciation• Media Interviews and Photo Opportunities• Athlete Meet-and-Greet Experiences• Special Invited GuestsJames Pace III has emerged as one of the region's most respected student-athletes, earning recognition for his accomplishments on the football field, in the classroom, and throughout the community. His commitment announcement is expected to attract significant attention from local and national recruiting media.The event will be hosted at Tom's Watch Bar, one of the DMV's premier sports entertainment destinations, providing a first-class venue for family, supporters, and invited guests to participate in this landmark occasion.About Rx SportsRx Sports is a performance-driven wellness company specializing in professional-strength CBD recovery products designed to support pain management, muscle recovery, joint health, stress reduction, and overall wellness. Developed for athletes, active individuals, and health-conscious consumers, Rx Sports combines science-backed formulations with premium ingredients to help individuals perform and recover at their best.For more information, visit www.rxsports.net Event InformationJames Pace III NCAA Commitment CelebrationPresented by Rx SportsFriday, June 19, 2026 (Juneteenth)Tom's Watch BarNational Harbor, MD

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