Truck Accident & Incident Experts Welcomes Former FMCSA Compliance Chief David Yessen to Expert Team

With decades of federal transportation experience, David Yessen expands TAIE's capabilities in trucking regulations, safety programs and expert witness services

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC (TAIE), a nationally recognized provider of trucking litigation support, accident investigation, and expert witness services, is pleased to announce the addition of David Yessen to its growing team of transportation experts.

Based in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area, Yessen brings decades of leadership experience from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), where he most recently served as Chief of the Compliance Division. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been recognized as a national authority on federal motor carrier safety regulations, hazardous materials transportation requirements, and commercial vehicle compliance programs.

Yessen's extensive expertise spans regulatory enforcement, compliance oversight, international transportation policy, and emerging transportation technologies. During his tenure with FMCSA, he provided technical guidance, regulatory interpretation, and leadership on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and Hazardous Materials Regulations to stakeholders across government, industry associations, motor carriers, and law enforcement agencies nationwide.

"David's unparalleled experience and leadership within FMCSA make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Scott Turner, Founder and President of Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC. "Few professionals possess the depth of regulatory knowledge, enforcement experience, and industry insight that David brings. His expertise will provide tremendous value to attorneys, insurers, transportation companies, and organizations seeking authoritative analysis of complex trucking and transportation matters."

In addition to leading FMCSA's Compliance Division, Yessen directed the agency's International Program, collaborating with transportation officials in Canada and Mexico on cross-border transportation initiatives. He also participated in the U.S. Department of Transportation's ASEAN Working Group, helping support cross-border transportation development efforts throughout Southeast Asia.

Yessen played a key leadership role in developing investigative frameworks for motor carriers utilizing automated driving systems in commercial motor vehicles, providing guidance on one of the transportation industry's most rapidly evolving areas. His experience also includes conducting hundreds of technical outreach programs and presentations on topics such as the Compliance, Safety & Accountability (CSA) Program, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, drug and alcohol testing requirements, the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, FMCSA data systems, and the Crash Preventability Determination Program.

Throughout his career, Yessen has served as a Master Instructor for federal agencies, state law enforcement organizations, industry associations, and trucking companies. His instructional expertise covers a broad range of transportation safety and compliance topics, including CSA implementation, enhanced enforcement techniques, electronic compliance systems, and federal regulatory requirements.

As part of TAIE's national network of experts, Yessen will provide consulting, case analysis, regulatory interpretation, expert witness services, and litigation support for matters involving commercial motor vehicle operations, FMCSA compliance, motor carrier safety programs, hazardous materials transportation, and transportation-related incidents.

The addition of Yessen further strengthens TAIE's ability to provide clients with industry-leading expertise across all facets of commercial transportation, trucking operations, safety management, regulatory compliance, accident investigation, and litigation support.

About Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC

Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC (TAIE) is a nationwide consulting and expert witness firm specializing in commercial trucking, transportation safety, regulatory compliance, accident investigation, hazardous materials transportation, and litigation support. The firm's team of experienced professionals provides expert analysis, consulting services, and testimony for attorneys, insurers, transportation companies, and organizations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.truckingexpertwitness.com/.

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