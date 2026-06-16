IS3WARE and Privacy Horizon Inc. Partner to Deliver Integrated Privacy, Security, and Accreditation Conformance Solution and Services Worldwide

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IS3WARE and Privacy Horizon Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), privacy, and cybersecurity solutions for organizations in justice, public safety, and healthcare. IS3WARE provides an AI-enabled Virtual Conformance Officer (VCO) solution focused on accreditation, cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management. Privacy Horizon Inc. is a healthcare specialist in security, privacy compliance, and data protection. Together, the companies will help organizations strengthen accreditation management, privacy, data security and meet their regulatory compliance obligations with greater confidence.This partnership combines IS3WARE’s conformance management platform with Privacy Horizon’s strategic services in governance, threat management, and risk mitigation. Together, the companies will offer tailored solutions that enable organizations to safeguard sensitive information, streamline compliance processes, and reduce exposure to evolving cyber threats.Key offerings from this joint initiative include:• Virtual Conformance Officer for self-assessments, policy generation, and evidence management• Comprehensive privacy risk assessments integrated with real-time threat intelligence• Seamless management of data privacy compliance alongside cybersecurity policies• Enhanced governance frameworks that address accreditation management, privacy regulations and security standards• Unified dashboards providing actionable insights for legal, IT, and compliance teams“Organizations in justice, public safety, and healthcare face mounting privacy and security obligations, and meeting them calls for both strong technology and expert guidance,” said Peter Lambrinakos, CEO of IS3WARE. “Our Virtual Conformance Officer gives clients the platform to manage conformance with confidence, and pairing it with Privacy Horizon’s strategic services means they get a complete approach, from automated conformance to hands-on advisory.”Patrick Lo, CEO of Privacy Horizon Inc., added, “Privacy compliance and data protection can no longer be treated as separate from security; organizations need them addressed together. Working alongside IS3WARE’s platform lets us bring that combined expertise to clients in the sectors where the stakes are highest.”The joint solutions are available now to organizations across justice, public safety, and healthcare.About IS3WAREIS3WARE specializes in AI-enabled Virtual Conformance Officer (VCO) solutions that help organizations in justice, public safety, and healthcare manage conformance requirements efficiently and effectively. Its conformance platform supports frameworks including accreditation standards, CJIS, NIST, SOC 2, ISO, CMMC, HIPAA, and applicable privacy legislation. For more information, visit www.is3ware.com About Privacy Horizon Inc.Privacy Horizon Inc. provides strategic services in security, privacy compliance, and data protection, with a focus on the healthcare sector. The company helps organizations strengthen governance, manage risk, and navigate complex data protection requirements. For more information, visit www.privacyhorizon.com

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