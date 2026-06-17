Dark Horse CPAs Announces Promotion of Samuel McCraw to Principal

Samuel McCraw, CPA, CPWA®, MAC

McCraw completes Principal Accelerator Program and steps into ownership role focused on proactive tax advisory and long-term practice growth

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announces the promotion of announces the promotion of Samuel McCraw, CPA, CPWA, MAC, from Accelerator to Principal. McCraw’s promotion marks the successful completion of Dark Horse’s Principal Accelerator Program and reflects his growth as both a client advisor and practice leader.McCraw joined Dark Horse with a clear interest in ownership, transparency, and a better model for building a CPA practice. Through the Accelerator Program, he developed a broader view of what practice leadership requires, moving beyond technical execution into client relationship development, team leadership, and long-term business building.“Early in my career, I was very focused on technical excellence and making sure the work was right,” said McCraw. “That still matters deeply, especially in our profession. But building a practice requires a different level of leadership. You have to help clients feel understood, help team members grow, and make decisions with a long-term view.”For McCraw, the Accelerator Program provided a clearer understanding of what ownership means at Dark Horse. It is not limited to revenue growth or client acquisition. It includes ownership of client relationships, team development, firm culture, and results.“The program helped me understand that building a practice at Dark Horse is both entrepreneurial and deeply relational,” said McCraw. “Dark Horse gives you a platform, but you still have to bring vision, discipline, and follow-through. The opportunity is real, and so is the responsibility.”McCraw’s promotion also reflects his shift from client service deliverer to holistic practice developer. While technical problem-solving remains central to the work, becoming a Principal required him to grow in business development, sales communication, and strategic leadership.“As a CPA, there is a natural comfort in solving technical problems,” said McCraw. “Becoming a Principal requires a broader mindset. You have to establish trust, develop relationships, and communicate value through a structured process. That transition forced me to grow beyond the capabilities I had before entering the program.”As he steps into the Principal role, McCraw is focused on building a practice that is proactive, strategic, and deeply trusted by clients. His goal is to help clients make better decisions before issues become urgent, while creating an environment where team members can grow with confidence and see a clear future at the firm.“One of the criteria of becoming a Dark Horse Principal is social proof,” said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. “So, when a friend of mine is a client of an Accelerator, I’m generally going to get a data point one way or the other. This particular friend raved about Sam. As time progressed, it was clear that he was not alone in his enthusiasm about working with Sam. This, among many other qualifications and achievements, is why promoting him to Principal was less a decision and more of a foregone conclusion. I’m excited to witness and support his growth journey as a Dark Horse Principal!”About Dark Horse CPAsDark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

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