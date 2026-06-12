Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,368 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE: Emergency Rule – Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission

News

June 11, 2026

News article

The Department has amended LAC 7:XIII.763 to remove the field standards for sugarcane yellow leaf virus. The Department of Agriculture and Forestry finds it necessary to enact an Emergency Rule to prevent an imminent threat to public welfare. This approach is essential to protecting the industry’s healthy seed program and maintaining industry stability. This Rule was adopted and became effective on May 29, 2026, upon the Commissioner’s signature.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOTICE: Emergency Rule – Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.