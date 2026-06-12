NOTICE: Emergency Rule – Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission

News June 11, 2026 News article The Department has amended LAC 7:XIII.763 to remove the field standards for sugarcane yellow leaf virus. The Department of Agriculture and Forestry finds it necessary to enact an Emergency Rule to prevent an imminent threat to public welfare. This approach is essential to protecting the industry’s healthy seed program and maintaining industry stability. This Rule was adopted and became effective on May 29, 2026, upon the Commissioner’s signature.

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