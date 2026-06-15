PVOLVE Lincoln Park Launches Weight Training Class; Invites Guys To Try as Part of Father’s Day Promo

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“Lift Heavy” format centers on heavier weight training and functional movement; clinically proven to build muscle, boost metabolism, and improve bone density

Our members are looking for smart, results-driven training that supports how they want to feel and move long term. Weight Training helps build muscle, bone health, and a sustainable wellness routine.” — Kara McDonald, studio manager of PVOLVE Lincoln Park

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PVOLVE’s Lincoln Park studio is set to bring its Weight Training class to Chicago’s North Side, adding a format the company describes as a mix of heavy weight training and functional movement. The class is distinct from traditional high-impact strength classes because it pairs heavier resistance with functional movement patterns (rather than isolating intensity alone). PVOLVE published results of a clinical study results that differentiates its training approach; in it, women in a 12-week program experienced a 19% improvement in lower-body strength and a significant increase in lean muscle mass. Additionally, the PVOLVE approach drove improvements in strength and mobility for perimenopausal and menopausal women compared with their starting point and compared with standard physical activity guidance.To help introduce the new class, the studio is running a Father’s Day weekend promotion, encouraging PVOLVE fans to bring their favorite guy to the studio. From Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21, all men can enjoy one complimentary class at PVOLVE Lincoln Park. To redeem the “Bring Your Own Man,” offer select a drop-in class and use promo code LPFATHERSDAY at checkout “Our members are looking for smart, results-driven training that supports how they want to feel and move long term,” said Kara McDonald, studio manager of PVOLVE Lincoln Park. “Weight Training stands out because it combines the challenge of heavier resistance with functional movement patterns that help build muscle, support bone health, and fit into a sustainable wellness routine.”The Chicago location is one of six new U.S. studios PVOLVE recently announced. For Chicago-area consumers, the arrival of Weight Training in Lincoln Park provides local access to a workout that delivers muscle-building, metabolism support, and bone-density benefits within a low-impact, functional training framework. In addition to Weight Training, the studio also offers Sculpt, Sculpt: Cardio and Sculpt: Core. There is also a two-way live virtual studio and an on-demand library of more than 1,800 workouts available to members.About PVOLVEPVOLVE is the first clinically proven movement longevity company—built on a method that uniquely combines the three pillars of longevity training: strength, mobility, and stability. Using patented resistance equipment and functional movement patterns, PVOLVE sculpts and tones the body while helping members move better, longer. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017, the PVOLVE Method is backed by a Clinical Advisory Board of expert physicians and highly credentialed trainers with expertise in human physiology and biomechanics. In June 2023, world-renowned actress Jennifer Aniston officially partnered with PVOLVE after experiencing transformative results, calling the method "a game changer" for how she felt and looked. PVOLVE has a hybrid fitness model, offering more than 1,800 on-demand workouts, a two-way live virtual studio, and targeted series across web and mobile apps. The brand has over 30 studio locations open across North America, with more than 45+ additional studios in development. Learn more at pvolve.com and pvolvefranchise.com.FAQWhat is PVOLVE’S Weight Training class?PVOLVE describes Weight Training as a class that mixes heavy weight training with functional movements to build muscle, rev up metabolism, and improve bone density.How is it different from other PVOLVE classes?Unlike Sculpt, which emphasizes low-impact exercises with resistance tools to build strength, mobility, and stability, Weight Training centers on heavier weight training paired with functional movement patterns. Sculpt: Cardio, by comparison, combines targeted sculpting with cardio bursts for a more cardio-driven full-body format.Is the class low impact?PVOLVE’s overall method is described by the company as low impact and functional, with controlled movement patterns designed to build strength and support joint health without unnecessary strain. The Weight Training format sits within that broader method.What verified results help differentiate the workout?In a company-published summary of a University of Exeter healthy aging study, women in a 12-week PVOLVE program improved lower-body strength by 19% and increased lean muscle mass. PVOLVE also states that its training method improved strength and mobility in study participants.What other classes are offered at the Lincoln Park PVOLVE studio?The Lincoln Park studio offers Sculpt and Weight Training in its class line-up.What are the benefits of membership?Studio membership includes early bookings, members-only events, and classes, and access to 1,800+ on-demand and live virtual classes.

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