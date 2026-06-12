New Birth Hosts Scholarship Sunday, Connects Local Students with Millions in Scholarships on June 14th

Annual celebration highlights more than $3.4 million in scholarships, expands workforce and trade career pathways

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Scholarship Sunday and College & Career Fair on Sunday, June 14, during the 9:30 a.m. worship service, bringing together students, families, colleges, universities, trade schools and workforce development organizations to create life-changing educational and career opportunities. Following the service, students will have an opportunity to take part in a free college and career fair that will provide scholarship opportunities, admissions, and more.

The event will recognize graduating high school and college students while providing direct access to scholarship opportunities, workforce training programs and career resources.

This year's Scholarship Sunday continues New Birth's longstanding commitment to creating pathways to opportunity and investing in the next generation of leaders. Graduating students are encouraged to attend and be recognized. Graduates are encouraged to wear caps and gowns if available; however, it is not required for participation. Students should bring copies of transcripts, test scores (if applicable), resumes, and any admissions-related documents to maximize opportunities with participating institutions.

The event is open to both New Birth members and the general public and is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring transcripts, test scores (if applicable), resumes, and other relevant documents to maximize available opportunities.

In addition to the open Scholarship Sunday, New Birth has also provided its graduating high school members with more than $180,000 in scholarships. “This Sunday is about more than celebrating our graduates. It’s about opening doors to opportunity,” said Dr. Jamal Bryant. “As we honor our students’ achievements, we’re also connecting families to more than $3.4 million in scholarships, admissions opportunities and career pathways spanning four-year universities, technical colleges and workforce training programs.”

WHAT: Scholarship Sunday and College & Career Fair

WHEN: Sunday, June 14, 9:30 a.m. Worship Service (College & Career Fair immediately following service.)

WHERE: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

· Interviews with graduating students and scholarship recipients

· Interview with Dr. Jamal Bryant or event organizers

· B-roll and photography of scholarship presentations

· College and university representatives engaging students

· Workforce development and trade career opportunities

· Interviews with New Birth leadership and participating partners

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS: Scholarship Sunday is where celebration meets opportunity, recognizing graduating high school and college students while connecting them directly to scholarships, admissions opportunities, workforce training programs and career pathways that can shape their futures. Through meaningful engagement with 15 educational and workforce partners, students and families gain unprecedented access to the resources, relationships and opportunities needed to turn academic achievement into long-term success.

ADDITIONAL NOTES: While participating colleges, universities, trade schools, employers, and workforce development organizations may offer admissions opportunities, scholarships, internships, employment pathways, or other educational resources, eligibility and final decisions are determined solely by each participating institution based on its individual criteria, requirements, and available funding.

Participation in the event does not guarantee admission, scholarship awards, financial assistance, into any academic or workforce development program.

IMPACT BY THE NUMBERS:

· $180,000 donated by New Birth to support members of the graduating Class of 2026

· More than $3.4 million in scholarships and admissions offers secured through partnerships with Clark Atlanta University and South Carolina State University

· More than 200 students already receiving scholarship and admissions opportunities

· 400 trade scholarships available through Workforce Career Center, doubling last year's commitment

· 15 colleges, universities, seminaries and workforce organizations participating

PARTICIPATING INSTITUTIONS INCLUDE:

· Alabama A&M University

· Alabama State University

· Alcorn State University

· Atlanta Technical College

· Clark Atlanta University

· Dillard University

· Gammon Theological Seminary

· Georgia Piedmont Technical College

· Gwinnett Technical College

· Howard University

· Morris College

· Morris Brown College

· South Carolina State University

· Stillman College

· Turner Theological Seminary

· WorkForceCareers.com

BACKGROUND:

As the cost of higher education continues to rise and workforce demands evolve, New Birth remains committed to helping students and families navigate pathways to college, careers, entrepreneurship and skilled trades. Scholarship Sunday serves as a bridge between aspiration and opportunity, helping students access resources that can positively impact their futures while strengthening the economic vitality of communities throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. You can view photos from last year's Scholarship Sunday here.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melody Martin 404-539-6922 (cell)

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