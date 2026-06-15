New Documentary Examines How the Living Body Differs From Traditional Anatomical Models

Jean-Claude Guimberteau at the Swedish Fascia Convention The Fascia Guide

A new documentary follows researchers studying fascia in living tissue and asks what medicine may have overlooked.

What we know concerning living people is coming from dead people. It's a sort of very huge paradox.” — Jean-Claude Guimberteau, French surgeon and fascia researcher

NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical students still learn anatomy from cadavers. But a cadaver is dried, fixed and still, and the body a doctor actually treats is none of those things. A new documentary, The Living Body: It's time to talk about Fascia, now on YouTube, follows the researchers asking a simple question: what does medicine miss when its map of the body is drawn from the dead?Fascia is the connective tissue network that wraps every muscle, organ and cell — long treated in anatomy teaching as packaging to be cut away and discarded. Jean-Claude Guimberteau, a French surgeon, spent decades using an endoscope during surgery to film fascia inside living tissue. Under magnification it looks less like the neat layers of a textbook and more like a continuous, moving, fluid web. "What we know concerning living people is coming from dead people. It's a sort of very huge paradox," he says in the film.Neil Theise, Professor of Pathology in New York, came to fascia from another direction. In 2018, he and colleagues published a description of the interstitium — fluid-filled spaces running through the body's connective tissue, seen in living tissue rather than dead samples, and largely missed by conventional anatomy. In January 2025, an international team including Theise proposed in the Journal of Anatomy (DOI: 10.1111/joa.14212) that fascia be recognised as a distinct anatomical system of the body, comparable to the circulatory or nervous systems.The film does not claim this rewrites medicine. It asks a narrower question: if the living body looks so different from the dead one studied for centuries, what else might have been overlooked? The filmmakers are careful not to overstate it — they offer open questions, not settled answers.The documentary was directed by Helena Igwe and produced by Axel Bohlin, and filmed at the first Swedish Fascia Convention at Uppsala Konsert och Kongress in June 2025.Watch the documentary The Living Body: It's time to talk about Fascia here The Fascia Guide is a knowledge platform on fascia, with articles, a research database, a podcast and the documentary The Living Body. Behind it is a team that has worked for over a decade to make fascia research accessible to the public — and that also develops and provides fascia treatment. The team organised the first Swedish Fascia Convention in 2025.

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