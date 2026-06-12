Volusia County Libraries Open to Residents Seeking Relief from High Temperatures

Posted On: June 12, 2026

As high temperatures and elevated heat index values are expected across the region in the coming days, residents are encouraged to take precautions to stay safe during periods of extreme heat. County-operated libraries are available as air-conditioned spaces during regular operating hours for residents seeking a cool place to spend the hottest parts of the day.

According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s to mid-90s through the weekend, with peak heat index values potentially reaching the upper 90s to more than 100 degrees.

All County-operated libraries are air-conditioned and open to the public during regular operating hours, providing a comfortable place for residents seeking relief from the heat during the hottest parts of the day. Individuals are welcome to visit regardless of whether they have a library card.

During times of excessive heat, individuals should stay hydrated, limit prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas when possible. Residents are also encouraged to check on neighbors, family members, and others who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, including older adults, young children, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Additional heat safety tips include:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon heat whenever possible.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, even for a few minutes, as temperatures inside can quickly become life-threatening.

Pet owners are also reminded to ensure animals have access to shade and fresh water and to avoid prolonged exposure to hot pavement and extreme temperatures. Hot surfaces such as asphalt and sidewalks can quickly burn pets’ paws during peak afternoon heat. If the pavement feels too hot to comfortably touch, it is too hot for pets.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can find library locations and operating hours at www.volusialibrary.org.