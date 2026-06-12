Maverick Power Appoints Carolyn 'Callie' Naughton as Vice President of Strategy

Carolyn "Callie" Naughton joins Maverick Power as Vice President of Strategy, bringing extensive experience in strategic planning, business growth, and industrial sector advisory.

Former Barclays Investment Banking executive joins Maverick Power to help accelerate strategic growth and support the company's long-term vision.

As Maverick continues to grow, it is critical that we invest in leaders who can help us think strategically while maintaining our focus on execution.” — President & CEO of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Callie brings a strong background in strategic planning, business growth, and operational execution. Prior to joining Maverick Power, she spent more than six years with Barclays Investment Bank's Global Industrials Group, most recently serving as Vice President, where she advised industrial and high-growth organizations on strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and long-term growth planning. Throughout her career, she has developed deep expertise evaluating market opportunities, guiding complex business decisions, and supporting transformational growth strategies across a broad range of industrial sectors.At Maverick Power, Callie will work closely with executive leadership to advance strategic initiatives, support cross-functional alignment, evaluate growth opportunities, and help build the foundation for the company's next phase of expansion."Callie brings a unique combination of analytical rigor, strategic thinking, and execution-focused leadership," said Andreas Zoll, Chief Strategy Officer of Maverick Power. "Her experience advising industrial companies through complex growth decisions gives her a valuable perspective as Maverick continues to scale. Just as importantly, she understands how to translate strategy into action, ensuring that long-term vision and day-to-day execution remain aligned. We are excited to have Callie join the team as we continue building Maverick Power 3.0.""As Maverick continues to grow, it is critical that we invest in leaders who can help us think strategically while maintaining our focus on execution," said Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power. "Callie brings an impressive combination of financial, operational, and strategic experience that will help strengthen our leadership team and support our long-term vision. Her ability to evaluate opportunities, align stakeholders, and drive meaningful outcomes will be a tremendous asset as we continue expanding our business and capabilities.""What attracted me to Maverick Power is the company's ambitious vision, strong culture, and commitment to building something truly differentiated in the market," said Callie. "The opportunity to help shape strategy during such an exciting period of growth is incredibly compelling. I look forward to partnering with teams across the organization to support Maverick's continued success and long-term growth."Callie's appointment reflects Maverick Power's continued investment in leadership, strategic planning, and organizational development as the company expands its integrated power solutions platform, manufacturing footprint, and market presence across North America.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is a leading provider of integrated power distribution and critical infrastructure solutions serving data center, industrial, utility, healthcare, and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear , switchboards, power distribution units (PDUs), automatic transfer switches (ATS), integrated modular solutions, e-Houses, skids, and field services. By aligning engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and execution within a unified operating model, Maverick Power helps customers deploy critical infrastructure faster, more efficiently, and at scale across North America.For more information, visit www.maverickpwr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.