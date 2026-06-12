AMA TRIANGLE MARKS A YEAR OF GROWTH WITH END-OF-YEAR CELEBRATION

The Triangle's marketing community comes together to reflect on the past year and look ahead to what's next

This event is a chance to experience the Triangle marketing community firsthand and connect with the marketing professionals shaping our industry.” — Jennifer Best, President-Elect at AMA Triangle

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association Triangle Chapter (AMA Triangle) is hosting its annual End of Year Celebration on Wednesday, June 25, 2026, at Fortnight Brewing Company, located in Cary, beginning at 6:00 p.m. EST. The event brings together current members, prospective members, and the broader Triangle marketing community for an evening of networking, awards, and celebration ahead of the start of a new AMA year on July 1.

"This event is a chance to experience the Triangle marketing community firsthand and connect with the marketing professionals shaping our industry," said Jennifer Best, President-Elect at AMA Triangle. "We're also excited to give attendees a sneak peek at what's ahead for AMA Triangle in the coming year."

The celebration ends a year of strong momentum for the chapter. One of over 70 AMA chapters nationwide and the 6th largest, AMA Triangle has grown to reflect the depth of marketing talent and interest in the region. The chapter hosted its Annual CMO Panel 2026, featuring senior Triangle-based marketing executives discussing AI integration and the evolving role of the CMO. It also published timely thought leadership through its AMA Voices blog, including "Tool of the Month" spotlights and pieces on AI, career growth, and customer feedback.

As the Triangle marketing community gears up for another active year in 2026-2027, the End of Year Celebration offers a unique opportunity to be part of the connections and conversations shaping the year ahead.

General admission tickets are available for purchase, and AMA members may reserve a ticket free of charge. Each ticket includes entry, one free drink, and small bites. To purchase tickets and for more information about the event, visit amatriangle.org.

ABOUT AMA TRIANGLE

For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has provided marketing professionals with opportunities to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing, mentoring, community service, and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 350 members, ranging from Fortune 500 executives to small business owners to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org.

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