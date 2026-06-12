Hangar A Named Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution of the Year in the 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

Hangar A Named Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution of the Year

Recognition highlights Hangar A's innovative air-first delivery network and logistics automation platform.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A, a leader in express logistics automation and next-day and 2-day delivery solutions, today announced it has been named Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution of the Year in the 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.The award recognizes organizations delivering breakthrough innovation across the global supply chain technology landscape. Hangar A was selected for its unique approach to express delivery, combining a nationwide air-first transportation network with its proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) to help shippers accelerate delivery, gain greater visibility, and expand market reach.Hangar A's technology-enabled Express Delivery Network (eDN) leverages underutilized capacity on commercial passenger airlines alongside first- and final-mile transportation partners to provide reliable next-day and 2-day delivery throughout North America. Through a single platform, customers gain real-time visibility and control over every shipment, including pricing, booking, exception management, and delivery tracking.“As delivery expectations continue to evolve, businesses need faster and more flexible ways to reach customers,” said Kevin Kerns, CEO and President of Hangar A. “This recognition reflects the work our team has done to build a different kind of logistics network—one that combines automation, visibility, and the speed of commercial aviation to help customers compete and grow.”The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards recognize leading companies, technologies, and solutions that are advancing innovation across transportation, logistics, procurement, inventory management, and supply chain operations. A complete list of 2026 winners is available at https://supplytechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners/ Hangar A's model enables retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and e-commerce brands to achieve next-day and 2-day delivery across North America without investing in additional fulfillment centers or expanding distribution infrastructure. By combining technology with an extensive transportation network, the company helps customers improve delivery performance while unlocking new opportunities for growth.“This award is further validation that the logistics industry is ready for a smarter approach to express delivery,” added Kerns. “We're proud to help customers rethink what's possible when technology, visibility, and transportation are brought together on a single platform.”The recognition adds to a growing list of industry honors for Hangar A and reflects the company's continued investment in logistics automation, delivery visibility, and innovative transportation solutions.About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class operating platform that utilizes middle-mile commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and 2-day delivery services. For more information, visit www.hangara.com

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