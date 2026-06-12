ISAC Announces 2026 Awards Recipients Honored at CYTO in West Palm Beach, Florida

ISAC announces recipients of its 2026 Awards recognizing contributions to cytometry, immunology, leadership, innovation, & service to the cytometry community.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2026 Society Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to cytometry, immunology, scientific leadership, innovation, and service to the global cytometry community. The honorees were celebrated during the Awards Ceremonies held at CYTO 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida, on June 7 and 10, 2026.

Mack J. Fulwyler Award for Innovative Excellence: Dr. Mario Roederer

Dr. Mario Roederer is being recognized for his exceptional contributions to cytometry and immunology. His pioneering work in multicolor flow cytometry panel design has transformed immune profiling, while his research in vaccine immunology and antigen-specific T-cell assays has significantly advanced understanding of immune responses in both research and clinical settings. He has also played a critical role in standardizing immunological flow cytometry, improving reproducibility and rigor across laboratories worldwide. Beyond his scientific accomplishments, Dr. Roederer has been an influential mentor who has helped train and inspire generations of researchers in the field.

Howard Shapiro Award: Dr. Swaleh Nyae

The Shapiro Award, named in honor of Dr. Howard Shapiro and supported through the generosity of Dr. David Novo-Lake, recognizes innovative work in image and flow cytometry. Dr. Swaleh Nyae is recognized for his innovative and impactful work in eastern Kenya, where he has leveraged cytometry to advance research in pediatric immunodeficiencies and strengthen local capacity for immunological investigation. His efforts have successfully bridged advanced cytometry technologies with real-world clinical and research needs, expanding opportunities for discovery and application in global health settings.

Distinguished Service Award: Dr. Sherry Thornton

Dr. Sherry Thornton is honored for her longstanding dedication to ISAC and its members. As Chair and Co-Chair of the Education Committee, she has been instrumental in expanding and enhancing the Society’s educational offerings through innovative programs and platforms, significantly increasing their reach and impact. Her contributions to the Governance Committee, CYTO Women Task Force, and numerous other ISAC initiatives have strengthened the Society’s governance, inclusivity, and strategic direction.

Membership Award: Dr. Attila Tárnok

Dr. Attila Tárnok is recognized for his extraordinary contributions to both cytometry and ISAC. As Editor-in-Chief of Cytometry Part A from 2006 to 2024, he transformed the journal, overseeing more than 6,000 manuscript submissions and championing reproducible research through the development and implementation of MIFlowCyt standards. His scientific contributions span high-content analysis, imaging, and translational cytometry. His service to ISAC includes leadership of CYTO workshops, mentorship of early-career scientists, development of the Cytometry Part A Ambassador Program, support of ISAC’s Marylou Ingram Scholars Leadership Development Program Track, and service as an ISAC Council Member and committee leader.

ISAC Recognizes 2026–2029 Shared Resource Laboratories

ISAC is proud to announce its 2026–2029 Shared Resource Laboratory (SRL) Recognized Labs, honoring outstanding facilities that demonstrate excellence in operations, innovation, and adherence to best practices in cytometry.

The 2026–2029 recognized laboratories are:

• Research Analytics Flow Cytometry Core, Moderna

• Flow Cytometry Resource, University of Rochester Medicine

• DAKEWE CoE Flow Cytometry Core, Dakewe Biotech Co., Ltd.

These laboratories represent the highest standards of quality, expertise, and leadership within the global cytometry community.

Laboratories interested in becoming recognized through the SRL Recognition Program may apply beginning September 1. Visit the ISAC SRL Recognition Program webpage for additional information.

Additional 2026 Award Recipients

Best Paper Award: “Metabolic Changes in Living Human Lymphoma Cells Intervening NAD+ Metabolism as Revealed by NAD(P)H-Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging and Para-Hydrogen-Induced Polarization NMR”

Authors: Lea Marie Jeude, Ruth Leben, Wiebke Beninga, Yonghong Ding, Gabriele Stevanato, Stefan Glöger, Raluca Niesner, and Dieter Kube

Exceptional Student Award: Ruby Hamilton

Imaging Flow Cytometry Detection of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Circulating CD34+ Cells in Myelofibrosis

President’s Award for Excellence: Martin Poinsinet de Sivry-Houle

Method to Enhance the Maximum Detectable Nanoparticle Event Rate in Flow Cytometry by Over an Order of Magnitude

Outstanding Poster Award: Lexi DeFord

Spatial Fluence Correction for Improved Signal Accuracy

ISAC congratulates all of this year’s award recipients and thanks them for their outstanding contributions to advancing cytometry research, education, and innovation worldwide.



About the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with a mission to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community in the field of single-cell analysis. Focusing on flow and image cytometry, automated microscopy, and high-content screening, ISAC champions technological innovation and the development of professionals in these domains. With a vision centered on advancing cytometry, ISAC addresses key challenges in single-bioparticle analysis. As a collaborative hub, ISAC facilitates the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and educational opportunities, uniting academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students. To discover more about ISAC’s contributions to the world of cytometry or to explore the benefits of membership, please visit www.isac-net.org.

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