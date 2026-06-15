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Compulink Launches Standard of Care Engine in v14 to Standardize Care Delivery Across Specialty Practices

Compulink's v14 Standard of Care Engine maps clinical rules to every appointment, helping specialty practices close care gaps and boost revenue in real time.

NEWBURY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compulink Launches Standard of Care Engine in v14 to Standardize Care Delivery Across Specialty Practices

New proactive engine maps Standard of Care rules to every appointment, turning the EHR into a real-time performance engine across clinical, compliance, and revenue workflows

Compulink Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of single database all-in-one EHR and practice management solutions for specialty practices, today announced the launch of its Standard of Care Engine as part of its v14 release. The proactive engine helps specialty practices standardize care delivery, reduce missed opportunities, and drive stronger clinical and financial performance — all within the normal course of the patient visit.

The Engine Behind Your Excellence

By mapping Standard of Care rules to appointment reasons, the engine creates a dynamic to-do list before the patient even arrives. Providers know what is required, recommended, or optional, what has already been completed, and what still needs attention before sign-off. The result is a more consistent, accountable, and efficient care experience across every provider, location, and visit.

More Than a Checklist — A Performance Engine

The Standard of Care Engine delivers:

-Real-time care guidance during every encounter
-Built-in accountability at sign-off
-Payer-aware logic tied to reimbursement
-Continuous gap tracking across visits
-Performance visibility across providers and locations
-Benefits Across the Practice

The Standard of Care engine drives measurable improvements across six core areas of practice performance:

Clinical Consistency — Standardize care across providers and locations, reduce variation in treatment and follow-up, and ensure chronic and preventive care gaps are addressed.

Compliance & Risk — Create a clear, auditable record of care decisions, capture provider sign-off and accountability, and support audit readiness across payers and programs.

Revenue Performance — Surface billable services often overlooked, improve quality measure performance (HEDIS, UDS), and reduce undercoding and claim mismatches.

Scheduling Integrity — Match patients to the correct visit type automatically, reduce rebooking and front-desk corrections, and prevent self-scheduling errors.

Patient Engagement — Identify and engage overdue patients automatically, enable self-scheduling without staff involvement, and increase preventive visits without adding headcount.

Provider & Staff Efficiency — Eliminate guesswork during and after visits, pre-stage tasks before the provider enters the room, and standardize workflows across visit types.

“For 40 years, we’ve focused on giving specialty practices the tools they need to deliver consistent, high-quality care without slowing providers down. The Standard of Care Engine is the natural next step. It takes the rules every practice already knows it should follow and brings them into the moment of care, automatically. By the time a provider walks into the exam room, the work is already mapped out. That clarity reduces variation, surfaces missed opportunities, and gives every practice a stronger clinical and financial backbone.” — Link Wilson, Founder and CEO, Compulink Healthcare Solutions

Availability

The Standard of Care Engine is available now to Compulink clients as part of the v14 release. To learn more, visit compulinkadvantage.com/soc or request a personalized demonstration at compulinkadvantage.com/request-a-demo.

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

Compulink’s All-In-One Practice Solution powered by Advantage Intelligence is designed to help specialty medical practices enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver superior patient care. Powered by intelligent workflow automation and fully customizable, Compulink serves over 26,000 providers across 4,700 locations, including 80 ambulatory surgical centers and 20 colleges and universities.

Compulink provides comprehensive EHR solutions for dermatology, behavioral health, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, urology, ambulatory surgical centers, and multispecialty practices.

Media Contact: Trevor Wilson, press@compulinkadvantage.com Compulink Healthcare Solutions compulinkadvantage.com | 800-456-4522

Learn more at compulinkadvantage.com

Trevor Wilson
Compulink Healthcare Solutions
+1 800-456-4522
press@compulinkadvantage.com

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Compulink Launches Standard of Care Engine in v14 to Standardize Care Delivery Across Specialty Practices

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