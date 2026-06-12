Fans Encouraged to Buy British Beer in Support of England and Scotland’s World Cup Hopes

UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Why are we drinking American beer to support the Home Nations in the World Cup?” That’s the question being asked by a beer campaign encouraging Brits to support homegrown independent beer this summer in pubs, bars and homes across the UK.The Indie Beer campaign has made available a tool that helps people find their local breweries and a ‘brewery checker’ that allows you to check whether the beer you’re buying is a genuine ‘Indie Beer’ or actually brewed or owned by a Global beer giant like Budweiser, Heineken, Carlsberg or Molson Coors.“Britain is one of the World’s greatest brewing Nation’s, with a beer heritage which stretches back hundreds of years and a thriving independent brewing sector today making World-class brews – but for some reason when it comes to supporting the home-nations for football, British beer goes out of the window.” Neil Walker, Indie Beer campaigner.American mega brand Budweiser are the Official beer of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but fans are being encouraged to buy a homegrown pint – whether that’s in England or Scotland who are in the competition, or Wales and Northern Ireland who missed out this year.“There are superb independent breweries across the whole of the UK, many of which are making one-off beers specially for the World Cup, so there’s really no reason to support an American lager brand when cheering on England or Scotland over the next few months. Just put your postcode into the indie brewery finder to discover breweries near you, or if you’re in the pub use the Brewery Checker to see if the beer you’re buying is the real deal or actually owned by a Global mega-brand like Bud.” Neil added.The Indie Beer campaign was launched to make it easier for beer drinkers to find out whether the beer they’re drinking is a genuine independent brewery after a string of buyouts made things confusing for consumers. Even ‘craft’ beers that look independent might not be - Beavertown Neck Oil and Brixton Reliance Pale Ale are actually owned by Dutch brewers Heineken, Camden Hells by Budweiser, and even real ale Fullers London Pride is owned by Japanese Asahi.“This isn’t about shifting people away from lager - there are superb lagers, stouts, and a huge range of other styles being brewed by indie breweries in the UK – this is about supporting the beer being brewed in your country when cheering on our teams this summer.” Neil Walker, Indie Beer campaigner.The Indie Beer campaign have made two tools available to beer-lovers looking to support local this summer, an 'Indie Brewery Finder' where you can add your postcode and find breweries near you, and a ‘Brewery Checker’ where you can add the name of any brewery to see if they’re owned by a Global brand or genuinely independent.Both tools can be accessed via www.indiebeer.uk Retailer sells selection of Scottish beers for World Cup: https://www.weebeershop.co.uk/product-category/world-cup-beers/ Beer representing England is an Indie Beer (Signature Brew Roadie IPA): https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4gy5nj5qgxo Example of an England World Cup beer: https://40ftbrewery.com/products/football-ramble-my-fizzy-aunt-lager?srsltid=AfmBOoplSc0ibM0vVODXWDvlqzzOiXg-W9_m7T8UriwquIkQnl3ojIBi Media Contact

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