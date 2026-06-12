InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Digital Review and Community Feedback Platform for Youth Travel Sports Programs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forrest S. of Mountain House, CA is the creator of Travel Sports Talk, a web-based and mobile software platform designed to provide families with a centralized source of information regarding youth travel sports teams and organizations. The platform enables parents and guardians to anonymously submit reviews, ratings, and media content related to their experiences with specific teams, coaches, and athletic programs. The structured repository of user-generated information is intended to support informed decision-making when signing up children for different youth sports programs.Participation in youth travel sports often requires significant commitments of time, travel, and financial resources. Families evaluating potential teams frequently have limited access to independent information regarding organizational culture, coaching practices, player development opportunities, communication standards, and overall participant experiences. As a result, parents may rely on informal word-of-mouth recommendations or incomplete information when selecting programs for their children.Travel Sports Talk provides a dedicated platform where users can create accounts, search for youth travel sports organizations, and contribute anonymous ratings and reviews. The system is intended to support multiple sports and geographic regions, allowing users to evaluate teams based on firsthand experiences and observations. In addition to written reviews, the platform may support the uploading of photographs, videos, and other user-generated content that provides additional context regarding team operations and participant experiences.The availability of shared experiences may help parents identify programs that align with their expectations while also highlighting recurring concerns that could affect participation decisions. The platform is further intended to encourage accountability among teams, coaches, and organizations by providing a public forum for constructive feedback and performance evaluation. The platform may also be used to facilitate communication and networking among families involved in youth travel sports. This capability can provide users with additional perspectives and insights that may not be available through traditional recruitment, registration, or promotional channels.Key features and benefits include:• Mobile application and web-based platform accessible across multiple devices.• Anonymous review and rating system for youth travel sports teams and organizations.• Searchable database of travel sports programs across multiple sports and locations.• Community-driven feedback model based on firsthand family experiences.• Increases transparency regarding team culture, coaching practices, and organizational operations.• Supports long-term improvements in program quality through increased visibility of participant feedback.Travel Sports Talk offers a comprehensive digital information-sharing platform designed to bring greater transparency, accountability, and community engagement to the youth travel sports environment.Forrest filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Travel Sports Talk app. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Travel Sports Talk can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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