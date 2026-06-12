Public Hearing to be Held on June 18th Community Development Block Grant – Family Shelter Update

Westminster, MD, Thursday, June 11, 2026 - The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 18, 2026, beginning no sooner than 9:00 a.m., to provide information on the progress of the Carroll County Family Shelter.

The Family Shelter was funded in part by the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), which is a federally funded program designed to assist governments with activities directed toward neighborhood and housing revitalization, community development, and improved community facilities and services.

To comment on the project, please attend the hearing or email the Commissioners at commissioners@carrollcountymd.gov prior to the date of the hearing.

For questions about the public hearing and how to submit comments, please contact Tim Burke, County Attorney, at tburke@carrollcountymd.gov.

For questions about the Family Shelter or CDBG, contact Debby Standiford, Division Manager, Grants, at dstandiford@carrollcountymd.gov.