Division of Aging and Disabilities to Hold a Special World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Event

Westminster, MD, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), the Carroll County Division of Aging & Disabilities will host an educational event on Monday, June 15, 2026, presented in partnership with the Carroll County Department of Social Services and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. The event is being held at the Mt. Airy Senior & Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., and the program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The program will feature keynote speaker Sara Timm, Financial Fraud Investigator with the Office of the Attorney General, Securities Division. Her presentation will provide valuable information on the growing issues of financial exploitation, including:

The role of the Office of the Attorney General’s Securities Division

Financial exploitation and the unique challenges facing older adults

The economic impact of elder fraud

Risk factors and common scams targeting seniors

Red flags

Reporting options and available community resources

Following the keynote presentation, attendees will hear from a panel of local experts: Michelle Jacobs (Department of Social Services), John Carhart and Allan Culver (Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office), and Gail Gannon (Division of Aging and Disabilities’ Long Term Care Ombudsman Program).

It is estimated that 1 in 10 adults over the age of 60 experiences abuse or exploitation each year, and many cases go unreported. The WEAAD special presentation highlights the community’s commitment to protecting and supporting older adults and is sponsored by the Mount Airy Senior Center Site Council.

If you wish to stay for lunch, following the event, please contact the Mt. Airy Senior Center at 410-386-3960 to sign up for a meal.

For more information or to register, please contact Amanda Coshun at 410-386-3818 or register online by clicking here.