Help Shape the Retirement Communities of Tomorrow! Public Input Meeting June 24th Changes to Regulations for Age-Restricted Housing

Westminster, MD, Thursday, June 11, 2026 - The Board of Carroll County Commissioners (BoC) invites citizens to an informal public meeting on Wednesday, June 24th, beginning at 5:00 pm at the South Carroll Senior Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Rd, Eldersburg, MD. The purpose of the meeting is to gather citizen feedback on preferences for age-restricted housing features and community design.

The BoC is reviewing regulations related to age-restricted housing developments, otherwise known as Retirement Homes and Villages. To assist with this effort, the county hired a consultant with expertise and experience in age-restricted housing issues. On May 7, 2026, the consultant presented initial recommendations to the BoC on updating age-restricted housing regulations.

Now, the BoC wants to hear from you! This is an opportunity to review potential regulatory changes and provide feedback on the issues and concerns you believe the BoC should address. The schedule of the evening includes an Open House-style conversation with county staff and the consultant for general discussion from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. At 6:00 pm, the consultant will conduct a more formal presentation, which will include time for questions and answers at the end of the presentation. Attendees can share their preferences for age-restricted housing features and community design via a survey being provided at the meeting. Anyone unable to attend in person can access the online version of the survey by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

In the coming weeks, county staff will present recommendations to the BoC during an open session. If the BoC is interested in some or all of the recommended regulation changes, a Public Hearing will be scheduled before making any final decision to adopt them. The dates of those meetings will be published when scheduled.