Wendy Payne, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Travel with Wendy

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Travel Consultant and Tour Operator Creates Personalized Global Journeys Across Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, and HawaiiHuntsville, Alabama – Wendy Payne is an accomplished travel expert and Founder of Travel with Wendy & Associates, LLC, a specialized travel consultancy focused on European, Caribbean, Alaska, and Hawaii adventures.A Johnson & Wales University graduate with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Tourism and Travel Services Management, Wendy brings over 30 years of experience in hospitality and tourism. Her love of travel began in 1984 on a transformative cross-country road trip and deepened during nearly a decade living in Germany, where she cultivated a deep appreciation for immersive, culturally rich experiences. She speaks German fluently and has conversational skills in Italian, French, and Spanish.Over the past three decades, Wendy has combined her extensive industry knowledge with a passion for storytelling, spending 15 years as a blogger, vlogger, and podcaster before establishing her thriving travel advisory business. She has personally visited 39 countries and counting. Through her work, Wendy highlights and promotes small hospitality and tourism businesses worldwide, sharing insights and travel tips with her audience via her blog, YouTube channel, and podcast. Her consulting emphasizes personalized service, safety, and meaningful travel experiences for clients of all backgrounds, including military families who move frequently.Today, Wendy leads small-group tours and daily consultations, focusing on creating transformative journeys for solo travelers and adventurous clients seeking authentic experiences. Her agency model is intentionally specialized. Her team ensures that every recommendation comes from firsthand knowledge and lived experience. Wendy and her husband’s life abroad, including their unexpected home in Italy, reflects her philosophy that travel is not just about destinations—it is about community, relationships, and seeing the world with confidence.Wendy attributes her success to her love of travel, which began in 1984 on a cross-country road trip and deepened when her family lived in Germany for nearly a decade. Those experiences taught her that travel is not about checking boxes—it is about immersion, relationships, and perspective.Over the past 30 years, she has worked in hospitality and travel, spent 15 years as a blogger, vlogger, and podcaster, and the last decade as a travel advisor. Today, she specializes in small-group European tours for military spouses and solo women travelers, leading several trips each year and guiding clients planning European journeys. Her focus is always on helping people explore the world with confidence.She runs a values-driven agency where each advisor specializes in a region they know and love. That commitment to lived experience even inspired Wendy and her husband to “accidentally” buy a house in Italy, which now serves as both a personal sanctuary and a base for the trips she leads—bridging her life between Italy and the United States.Wendy’s best career advice was to be patient and connect with clients in a personal way. She believes successful businesses are personal, and it simply depends on how success is measured.She explains that most people enter the travel industry because they love to travel, and that passion is essential. However, she notes that new agents often do not realize that behind every seamless itinerary is a significant amount of research, planning, and problem-solving. The magic is not accidental—it is built carefully, detail by detail, long before a client ever boards a plane.Her advice is simple: do not try to be a jack of all trades. Know your clients. Know yourself. Focus on what you genuinely love. Specializing makes expertise authentic, and authenticity resonates immediately. If someone loves skiing, they should build their business around ski travel. If river cruises excite them, they should lean into that niche. When advisors sell what they truly know and love, they are not selling—they are sharing.Wendy also emphasizes that while clients may believe booking online is easier, convenience often comes at a cost. Travel advisors do not just book trips—they negotiate, advocate, and solve problems. They work with people, not platforms. These personal relationships unlock better value, unique experiences, and peace of mind when unexpected challenges arise.Unlike large corporations, independent travel advisors do not have layers of insulation. Delayed bookings and postponed decisions mean they continue investing time, expertise, and labor even when revenue does not arrive on schedule. Every itinerary requires careful planning regardless of external disruptions, making resilience and adaptability essential in the field.Wendy sees opportunity in this evolving travel landscape. The growing demand for personalized travel planning, safety-focused itineraries, and authentic cultural experiences continues to strengthen the role of expert advisors who prioritize relationships over transactions.The values Wendy holds most dear are empathy, connection, and respect for others. She believes travel teaches people to understand and appreciate different cultures, and she focuses on helping clients not just see the world, but connect with it meaningfully.At the heart of her work is the human element—when plans change or challenges arise, it is relationships, not algorithms, that make the difference. That personal touch is what makes travel truly memorable.Through Travel with Wendy & Associates, she continues to inspire travelers to move beyond traditional tourism and embrace journeys rooted in authenticity, cultural understanding, and confidence. Her work reflects a lifelong belief that travel has the power not only to change how people see the world—but how they see themselves.Learn More about Wendy Payne:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Wendy-Payne or through her website, https://travelwithwendy.net/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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