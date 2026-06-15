MRC Ventures Releases Hawk Warden, a Production-Proven AI Safety Platform for Singapore Manufacturers

Hawk Warden turns existing CCTV into a proactive safety system for manufacturing teams

Six years of AI safety detection in Singapore since 2020, now configured for manufacturing: real-time CCTV protection and ISO 45001 compliance evidence.

Hawk Warden isn't a first version of anything. The detection engine has been running in production for six years.” — Tiffany Nguyen, Head of Business Development, MRC Ventures

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRC Ventures today released Hawk Warden , the manufacturing configuration of its AI safety detection platform, a system that has been in continuous production in Singapore since 2020. Hawk Warden turns existing CCTV into a proactive safety system, detecting risks in real time and generating the audit-ready evidence EHS teams need, without replacing existing cameras. It becomes fully operational within 48 hours.Not a new product. An upgraded platform.Hawk Warden is not built from scratch. It is the latest configuration of an AI detection engine MRC Ventures has operated since 2020 at one of Singapore's highest-volume operational sites, managing more than 40,000 vessel movements annually, where it cut incident response times from hours to minutes. For manufacturing, the same detection core has been upgraded to address the hazards EHS teams face daily: restricted-zone entry, PPE compliance, and machinery proximity."Hawk Warden isn't a first version of anything," said Tiffany Nguyen, Head of Business Development at MRC Ventures. "The detection engine has been running in production for six years. For manufacturing, we've upgraded it to focus on what EHS teams deal with every day and to give operations leadership the documented safety record that keeps production running."Compliance evidence and the cost behind itMost Singapore manufacturing facilities already have cameras covering production lines, loading bays, and restricted zones. But when a WSH inspector asks how a specific risk was identified and handled on a given date, many EHS teams still rebuild the answer from footage, WhatsApp messages, and Excel logs.In the first half of 2025, MOM conducted over 3,000 workplace inspections, identified nearly 7,000 safety breaches, and issued 28 stop-work orders across high-risk industries, imposing more than S$1.5 million in composition fines.¹ Each stop-work order can mean a full production halt: deliveries stall, idle costs accumulate, and downstream insurance and compliance costs can follow. The fine is rarely the largest line item.Hawk Warden helps reduce that exposure through proactive detection. It catches risks before they escalate. Timestamped records help cut inspection resolution time. ISO 45001-aligned documentation gives EHS teams the audit trail they need and gives operations leadership evidence that safety is being actively monitored, not logged after the fact."This detection logic has been running against real, high-volume operations for six years," said Shohaeb Kobir Treshan, Technical Lead at MRC Ventures. "Manufacturing has different risk categories: PPE, restricted areas, machinery, but the requirement is the same: catch it in real time, and have the evidence ready when someone asks."What Hawk Warden delivers- Works with existing CCTV, no hardware replacement required- Fully operational within 48 hours- Real-time detection: restricted-zone entry, PPE gaps, machinery proximity- ISO 45001-aligned, audit-ready reports for WSH inspections and internal review¹ Source: Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Workplace Safety and Health Performance in 1H 2025 About Hawk WardenHawk Warden is MRC Ventures' AI workplace safety platform for Singapore manufacturing operations. Built on an AI safety detection platform in continuous production since 2020, it turns existing CCTV into a proactive safety system, delivering real-time detection, ISO 45001-aligned reporting, and audit-ready evidence without replacing existing camera infrastructure.About MRC VenturesMRC Ventures is a Singapore-based technology company building AI-powered solutions for industrial operations. Hawk Warden is its manufacturing-sector configuration. MRC Ventures' engineering teams operate across Singapore, Vietnam, and Nepal.To learn more or to schedule a complimentary Factory Visibility Assessment, manufacturers in Singapore can visit the Hawk Warden product page or contact the team directly at contact@mrcventures.com.Media ContactEmail: contact@mrcventures.comPhone: +65 8491 1822Website: https://mrcventures.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.