Office for Aging Shining a Light on Elder Abuse Prevention at the Broome County World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Expo

Press Conference with Elected Officials Set for 11:30 A.M.

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – Join the Broome County Office for Aging on Monday, June 15th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Chenango Bridge Senior Center for the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Expo. The senior center is located in the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge at 740 River Road, Binghamton. The entrance can be found through the back door off the parking lot.

Goals for this event are for attendees to learn ways to empower yourself and others, and to learn how to prevent ageism and elder abuse. There will be fun activities, visits from elected officials, speakers, information on services available, and more.

Enjoy a delicious lunch of stuffed chicken with broccoli, baked potato and California vegetables, cookies, and cake. If you would like lunch, reservations are needed by noon on Friday, June 12th. To make a reservation, call (607) 663-0406. A voluntary contribution of $4 is requested for those age 60+ and spouse of any age. Those under age 60 are charged $5.

There will be a formal press conference during the expo, planned for 11:30 a.m., where elected officials and community partners will join the Office for Aging to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and highlight efforts to prevent elder abuse, promote awareness, and support older adults throughout Broome County.