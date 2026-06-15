ProHance Highlights Workforce Intelligence as the Foundation for AI-Led CX Transformation at CXAP 2026 Philippines

Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, ProHance at CXAP 2026 Philippines Team ProHance at CXAP 2026 in the Philippines Team ProHance at CXAP 2026 in the Philippines

"AI can only deliver meaningful business outcomes when organizations have visibility into how work actually gets done” — Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, ProHance

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the AI-led Productivity Control Room platform for enterprises, participated in CXAP 2026 Philippines, engaging with customer experience, BPM, and shared services leaders on the critical role of workforce intelligence and operational visibility in enabling successful AI transformation.Formerly known as CCAP Contact Islands, CXAP 2026 brought together industry leaders to explore the future of customer experience, digital transformation, and AI-powered business operations. At the event, ProHance showcased how enterprises can move beyond fragmented productivity metrics and leverage real-time operational intelligence to drive business performance and AI readiness.As organizations increasingly invest in AI-driven customer service and operational transformation, the need for visibility into how work gets done has become more important than ever. ProHance demonstrated how enterprises can gain a comprehensive understanding of productivity trends, process bottlenecks, workforce utilization, compliance risks, and operational efficiency through a unified Productivity Control Room."AI can only deliver meaningful business outcomes when organizations have visibility into how work actually gets done," said Kishore Reddy, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, ProHance. "Workforce intelligence provides the context, data, and operational insights that organizations need to deploy AI effectively, improve decision-making, and drive sustainable productivity gains."During the event, the ProHance team engaged with CX and operations leaders on key challenges including hybrid workforce management, employee experience, compliance, operational excellence, and AI adoption strategies."The conversations at CXAP reinforced a growing realization among business leaders that productivity is no longer just an operational metric - it is a strategic business imperative," said Bidappa 'Sachin' Machanda, Vice President - South East Asia, ProHance. "Organizations are looking for a Productivity Control Room that connects workforce intelligence, operational insights, and business outcomes to enable smarter, faster decisions."ProHance was represented by its top team at CXAP 2026 - Biddappa 'Sachin' Machanda, Country Manager & VP (Southeast Asia) ProHance and Nirav Rawell, Senior VP, Product, ProHance; which reflects its continued commitment to helping organizations across Asia-Pacific unlock higher levels of productivity, operational resilience, and business value through AI-led operational intelligence.ABOUT PROHANCEProHance is an AI-led Productivity Control Room platform that provides enterprises with real-time visibility into productivity, operations, and workforce performance. By combining AI, analytics, and automation, ProHance helps organizations optimize efficiency, improve compliance, reduce costs, and drive better business outcomes. Trusted by more than 450,000 users across 55+ countries, ProHance enables business leaders to make smarter decisions through actionable operational intelligence and data-driven insights. ProHance has been named the Star Performer in Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix 2026.For more information, visit www.prohance.ai or follow ProHance on LinkedIn

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