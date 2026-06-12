Influential Women showcases Aimee Odette, DSW, coach and former USC educator advancing sustainable care systems.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former USC Professor and Seasoned Social Worker Expands Impact Through Education, Entrepreneurship, and Coaching for Women Navigating Life TransitionsAimee Odette, DSW, is a former Associate Professor of Teaching at the University of Southern California’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work and a seasoned social worker with nearly three decades of professional experience. She began her career after earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 1996 and has since dedicated her work to supporting individuals, families, and communities through both direct practice and higher education. Over the past 13 years in academia, Dr. Odette has focused on preparing future social workers, most recently teaching professional self-care and emphasizing the importance of sustainable, long-term practices for those working in helping professions. She recently made the decision to step away from higher education to focus on other pursuits and long-held passions.In her former academic role, Dr. Odette was known for integrating real-world social work principles with classroom instruction, helping students develop not only technical competency but also emotional resilience and ethical grounding. Her teaching emphasized that effective social work practice requires both professional skill and personal sustainability, particularly in high-stress service environments where burnout is common. She integrated her teaching philosophy into her entrepreneurial endeavors as well.Alongside her academic career, Dr. Odette is an active entrepreneur deeply engaged in her local community in Venice, Florida. Together with her husband, she co-founded a local bookstore, which they have successfully expanded twice within five years of ownership. Three years ago, the couple further extended their community footprint by purchasing a local art gallery. These ventures reflect her belief that meaningful work often emerges at the intersection of passion, creativity, and service to others, and that local businesses can serve as vital spaces for connection and cultural enrichment. As a result, she was recently voted Businesswoman of the Year by her community.This year, Dr. Odette launched a long-held professional and personal vision: a coaching practice designed to support women who are navigating significant life transitions, including but not limited to, career changes, divorce, and loss. Through this work, she provides individualized coaching as well as a free monthly women’s group centered on self-care and holistic wellness. Her approach encourages participants to explore well-being across multiple dimensions, including environmental, intellectual, relational, and vocational health—expanding the traditional understanding of self-care beyond physical wellness alone.Dr. Odette attributes her success to the relationships she has built throughout her life and career. She emphasizes that whether in professional settings, academic environments, or community spaces, human connection remains foundational to meaningful impact. She recalls a lesson from her mother, who taught her that if she is in proximity to someone, she should say hello and make eye contact. This simple practice of acknowledgment and presence has remained a guiding principle in her life.Combined with her social work education, which strongly emphasizes systems of care and community engagement, Dr. Odette credits her relational approach as essential to her success. She believes that without these connections and the sense of shared community they foster, her professional accomplishments would not have been possible.The best career advice Dr. Odette has received also comes from her mother, who reinforced the importance of acknowledging others through simple, intentional human interaction. In addition, Dr. Odette has embraced a more contemporary mindset shift in her professional journey: reframing imposter syndrome as a “beginner’s mindset.” This perspective allows her to view uncertainty not as a limitation, but as an opportunity for curiosity, growth, and continued learning.For women entering her field or pursuing entrepreneurial paths, Dr. Odette offers a message of perseverance and self-trust. She encourages individuals not to give up on their dreams, emphasizing that challenges, uncertainty, and emotional highs and lows are a natural part of both entrepreneurship and professional development. She notes that meaningful work often involves cycles of doubt and clarity, and that resilience is built through persistence rather than perfection.Dr. Odette also highlights the importance of reframing internal narratives during moments of self-doubt. When imposter syndrome arises, she encourages individuals to adopt a beginner’s mindset—acknowledging that learning curves are natural and that competence develops over time. Rather than interpreting discomfort as failure or inadequacy, she suggests viewing it as part of the growth process.She further stresses the importance of mentorship and supportive relationships. In her own life and career, she attributes much of her progress to the presence of people who believed in her, encouraged her, and helped her navigate periods of transition and uncertainty.In her field, Dr. Odette identifies one of the biggest challenges as the inherent unpredictability of entrepreneurship, which requires sustained emotional resilience and adaptability. At the same time, she sees significant opportunity in expanding the definition of self-care within social work and related helping professions. She advocates for a more comprehensive understanding of well-being—one that includes environmental, intellectual, vocational, and relational dimensions, particularly for women navigating various life transitions.Dr. Odette believes that trust, honesty, and integrity are the most important values guiding both her professional and personal life. She emphasizes that authenticity and alignment with personal values serve as the foundation for meaningful work and sustainable success. When decisions and opportunities align with those values, she believes that growth and fulfillment naturally follow.In her personal life, Dr. Odette continues to draw inspiration from her community engagement, creative entrepreneurship, and commitment to relationships. She sees her work in education, coaching, and local business as interconnected expressions of a larger mission centered on service, connection, and well-being.Guided by the philosophy that following one’s passions can transform work into purpose, Dr. Aimee Odette continues to integrate social work, education, entrepreneurship, and community leadership into a career defined by growth, service, and meaningful human connection.Learn More about Aimee Odette:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Aimee-Odette Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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